West's Nia Moore scores 16 points en route to 53-27 win over C.B. Jefferson

SIOUX CITY -- West High School junior Nia Moore doesn’t let the doubt creep in anymore.
Following a left ACL tear in March then surgery in April, Moore is back to near full strength, and she’s not taking any playing time for granted. She certainly didn’t on Tuesday night at West High School.
Moore scored a game-high 16 points for the Wolverines (7-5, 4-4 MRAC), and she helped lead West to a 53-27 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.
“I’m very happy, and we played pretty good as a team,” Moore said.
Moore scored seven first-half points, then turned it on in the second half.
In the second half, Moore collected those points on back-to-back situations.
The Wolverines junior scored back-to-back layups late in the third quarter that made the Wolverines’ lead 41-23.
Then, in the fourth quarter, Moore scored the first points of the quarter with a mid-range jumper, then she turned a Yellowjackets turnover into a conventional 3-point play.
“She’s slowly getting back into it,” Wolverines coach Betsy Boetger said. “She’s rebounding when we need her to, she’s attacking when we need her to. She’s where right where we thought she would be.
“She’s super athletic and she has talent. It’s just a matter if it’s at will for her. She’s exactly where we want her to be.”
Boetger has put Moore on the floor more often in the second half of the season once she and the rest of the staff saw that Moore was near 100 percent.
“That was the best news I heard all year,” Moore said. “I just wanted to be back out on the court.”
Moore played as little as two minutes per game to start the season before the holiday break, and Moore understood the situation despite wanting to be on the floor more.
Moore kept thinking that those two minutes a night felt like 30 seconds, but knew there was a light at the end of the tunnel.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
“It was really frustrating, but I didn’t let that stop me at all,” Moore said. “I try not to think about it and just play my game.”
She knew that her hard work rehabbing back to full strength would lead her playing more, and she’s now playing significant minutes off the Wolverines bench.
Moore said her knee still gives her fits, and sometimes, it does give out.
“At the beginning of the season, I had zero confidence in myself,” Moore said. “I was scared I was going to tear it again or that something else was going to happen. My confidence went way higher, especially with my teammates and coaches putting faith in me.
“I don’t let it stop me at all,” Moore said. “All that rehab has paid off. During the summer, (Boetger) had me shoot while everyone else was doing everything, and I went over to my dad’s house, and he helped me get back into it. It was very hard. My body can’t move like it used to.”
Moore rated her strength at 98 percent.
With her 16 points, Moore surpassed the 100-point mark for the season.
Moore and Ashleigh Fitzgerald are the only two Wolverines who have 100-plus points this season.
Welcomed fast start
The Wolverines aren’t used to having fast starts.
According to QuikStats, the Wolverines have scored their fewest points in the first quarter with 113.
On Tuesday, the Wolverines scored 14 in the first eight minutes and they held TJ to just two points.
In that first quarter, the Wolverines started out on a 7-0 clip. Andrea Vasquez hit two free throws, Moore hit her only 3-pointer of the game and Hope Wagner hit two free throws.
Fitzgerald ended the first quarter with a layup in transition at the buzzer.
“We executed on the offensive and defensive end, and that’s what helped us,” Boetger said. “We knew we had to come out and set the tone. We had a lot of energy on the floor and on the bench.”
Fitzgerald was West’s No. 2 scorer on Tuesday with seven points.
Sign up for our Sports newsletter
Get local sports news delivered to your inbox daily!
Zach James
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.