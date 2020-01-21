West's Nia Moore scores 16 points in easy 53-27 win

“She’s super athletic and she has talent. It’s just a matter if it’s at will for her. She’s exactly where we want her to be.”

Boetger has put Moore on the floor more often in the second half of the season once she and the rest of the staff saw that Moore was near 100 percent.

“That was the best news I heard all year,” Moore said. “I just wanted to be back out on the court.”

Moore played as little as two minutes per game to start the season before the holiday break, and Moore understood the situation despite wanting to be on the floor more.

Moore kept thinking that those two minutes a night felt like 30 seconds, but knew there was a light at the end of the tunnel.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It was really frustrating, but I didn’t let that stop me at all,” Moore said. “I try not to think about it and just play my game.”

She knew that her hard work rehabbing back to full strength would lead her playing more, and she’s now playing significant minutes off the Wolverines bench.

Moore said her knee still gives her fits, and sometimes, it does give out.