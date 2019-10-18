FORT DODGE, Iowa -- West faced a Fort Dodge team that is fighting for its playoff life as the Dodgers are No. 16 in the RPI, so they needed a win on Friday.
Fort Dodge scored with nine minutes left in the first quarter and controlled the rest of the game for a 57-0 victory over West.
West falls to 0-8 on the season and hosts Ankeny Centennial on Thursday at Olson Stadium.
Fort Dodge had a 22-0 lead after the first quarter and scored 51 points in the first half. Fort Dodge added six points in the second half for a 57-0 victory.