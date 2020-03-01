West Sioux advances to state for the first time

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- The West Sioux boys' basketball team held South Central Calhoun to 14 points in the first half of Saturday's Class 2A substate game, which allowed the Falcons to build a 14-point advantage.

South Central Calhoun mounted a comeback, though, in the third quarter, scoring 26 points to cut West Sioux's lead to two points going into the final period.

West Sioux's defensive intensity returned in the fourth quarter, once again holding South Central Calhoun to under double-digit again with only eight points. The Falcons scored 17 points in the fourth to pull away for a 63-48 victory on Saturday to earn a trip to the state tournament.

It is the first time the West Sioux boys basketball team has qualified for the state tournament.

West Sioux improves to 22-2 on the season and it is the fourth straight victory for the Falcons and in the last two postseason games, West Sioux has won by a combined 32 points.