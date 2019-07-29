DES MOINES, Iowa — It played out just about how Brian Engleman would have scripted it.
Six-seeded West Sioux got plenty of early offense and — with junior lefty Hunter Dekkers on the mound — the Falcons handled third-seeded New Hampton 7-2 in a Class 2A state baseball quarterfinal on Monday.
“It is offense,” Engleman said. “Everyone thinks when we come down here it is our defense and pitching that wins games. Our offense will allow us to win games here though. At home, in the regular season, our pitching and defense can win games, but here you have to score some runs.”
Dekkers, an Iowa State football recruit, had a little trouble to start the game on the mound walking two in the bottom of the first inning before getting out of the jam. He had no issue at the plate as he smashed a ball deep to center field and used his 4.7 40-yard dash speed to leg out an inside-the-park home run with a man on and two out to make it 5-0 in the top of the second inning.
It was the fourth inside-the-park homer at the state tournament and 55th in Principal Park history.
“I would say Little League is the last time I ever hit an inside-the-park home run,” Dekkers said. “I started to let up when I got to third because I didn’t think I had a chance, but then coach was waving me on and I was like ‘oh, man’ and just went through it.”
West Sioux (22-5), making its fifth state tournament appearance, took advantage of some early control problems for New Hampton starting pitcher Keagan Kane. Drake Milikan led off the game with a single to center field and two walks followed to load the bases with one out.
Austin Wilbert came up with the key hit on a single to right that slipped past a pulled in first baseman to score Milikan and pinch-runner Dylan Wiggins. The final run of the inning raced home from third base on a wild pitch, making it 3-0.
“These kids have been here and I think that is so valuable,” Engleman said. “New Hampton has had a great year, but you get down here and get caught up in the excitement and can have a little bit of jitters. The umpire did a great job and was very consistent, but he was very tight and that made it tough.”
Dekkers struggled with his control walking a pair of hitters in both the first and third innings. He was able to get out of a the third with runners on second and third with one out with a popup to second and a grounder to first to keep the lead at 5-0.
Dekkers did not allow a hit through four innings to go along with the five walks. He was lifted before the fifth inning having thrown 63 pitches, allowing him to pitch in the semifinals.
New Hampton (28-10) loaded the bases in the fifth off reliever Wilbert and scored twice, one on a groundout and the other on an errant throw.
The Falcons’ plated two in the fourth when No. 9-hitter Kade Lynott doubled to left to score Seth Salker. Lynott would score on a bases-loaded walk.
“(Lynott) is our second leadoff hitter for sure and he is having a very good year,” Engleman said. “He puts so much pressure on a defense because he runs so fast. If he gets on base it is a double because he is going to steal second. It has turned out pretty good this year.”
West Sioux, which had six hits in the game, will face the winner of Underwood (26-4) and Van Meter (31-3) in a semifinal Thursday. The Falcons’ victory meant the War Eagle Conference went 2-0 in the state quarterfinals as Remsen St. Mary’s beat Martensdale-St. Marys 4-2 in Class 1A quarterfinal action Saturday.