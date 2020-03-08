West Sioux boys make first trip to the state tournament

The West Sioux boys' athletic teams have had plenty of success throughout the past few seasons. Back-to-back football titles in 2017 and 2018 along with a trip to the state semifinals in 2019. The baseball program made it to the state tournament this past summer. The wrestling program has finished in third place at the state duals in back-to-back seasons. The track team has broken some school records.
The West Sioux boys' basketball program was next in line. Two seasons ago, the Falcons went 15-7 before losing a close game to West Lyon in postseason play. Then last season the Falcons went undefeated in the regular season but suffered its only loss of the season in the Class 2A district finals.
This season the Falcons made history, beating South Central Calhoun by 15 points in the 2A substate final as the West Sioux boys' basketball team will make its first-ever trip to the state tournament.
"We are extremely excited, it's a cool deal. The community is rallying behind us and the kids are pumped about it," West Sioux head coach Jerome Hoegh said. "I am happy for them. The kids have put in a lot of work to be as good as they are. They have been playing a lot of basketball for a lot of years, shooting on their own, working on their own. It s cool to see it pay off."
While it's the first trip to state for the boys' basketball team, many of the players have experienced success on the football field or on the baseball field at state the past few years. The excitement of qualifying for the first time may have been a distracting, but not for the Falcons, who knew they had to quickly turn their attention to the first-round game against North Linn on Monday.
"They are the type of kids that are very focused and driven," Hoegh said. "I think they are in a good place right now. They switched right away. They do a great job of being present in every practice. They play extremely hard in practice and they are also enjoying the moment. They can enjoy it, have fun and they know how to stay focused.
"They've been in big moments in every sport all year round. They are competitors. I am just blessed to be a part of it. I have a great coaching staff and high-character kids that treat me with respect and also are extremely talented."
West Sioux foes into the state tournament as the No. 6 seed with a 22-2 record. North Linn is 24-0 and the No. 3 seed. The game starts at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The Falcons' first loss came late in the season in a 73-70 setback to Hinton on Feb. 6. Then West Sioux suffered a 74-71 loss to Remsen St. Mary's, which is in the Class 1A state tournament, four days.
During that stretch, West Sioux was dealing with injuries and illness. Kade Lynott and Baxter Walsh didn't play in the loss to Hinton and Walsh also missed the game against RSM. The Falcons go into the state tournament healthy.
"We had some moments where we didn't play to our peak but every team has had that. I think it helps every team grow stronger," Hoegh said. "Other guys have had to step up and in the long run, we will be alright with it. We got the sixth seed and now it's time to have some fun and do some stuff not a lot of people get to do."
The Falcons have two 20-plus point scorers with senior Bryce Coppock averaging 25.1 points per game and has 109 assists and 68 steals. Hunter Dekkers is averaging 21.9 points per game and has 193 rebounds and 114 assists.
West Sioux has a strong supporting cast around those two. Walsh, a senior, is averaging 11.9 points per game and has 139 rebounds and 87 assists. Freshman Mason Coppock is averaging 8.6 points per game and Lynott, a senior, is averaging 9.4 points per game and has 137 rebounds. Dekkers and Lynott each have 26 blocks.
"We have plenty of guys who can do it and who can make a big shot or are prepared to make one," Hoegh said. "That is one of the things that makes us dangerous. We have four, five, six, seven guys who feel they are capable. They all trust each other. They all have had big nights."
Austin Miller leads North Linn with 22.8 points per game, Austin Hilmer is averaging 18.1 points per game and Dylan Kurth is averaging 12.8 points per game.