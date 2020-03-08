West Sioux boys make first trip to the state tournament

"They are the type of kids that are very focused and driven," Hoegh said. "I think they are in a good place right now. They switched right away. They do a great job of being present in every practice. They play extremely hard in practice and they are also enjoying the moment. They can enjoy it, have fun and they know how to stay focused.

"They've been in big moments in every sport all year round. They are competitors. I am just blessed to be a part of it. I have a great coaching staff and high-character kids that treat me with respect and also are extremely talented."

West Sioux foes into the state tournament as the No. 6 seed with a 22-2 record. North Linn is 24-0 and the No. 3 seed. The game starts at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The Falcons' first loss came late in the season in a 73-70 setback to Hinton on Feb. 6. Then West Sioux suffered a 74-71 loss to Remsen St. Mary's, which is in the Class 1A state tournament, four days.

During that stretch, West Sioux was dealing with injuries and illness. Kade Lynott and Baxter Walsh didn't play in the loss to Hinton and Walsh also missed the game against RSM. The Falcons go into the state tournament healthy.