West Sioux dominates Elk Point-Jefferson for win

ELK POINT, S.D. -- Playing Elk Point-Jefferson on short notice didn't seem to faze the Class 1A No. 10-ranked West Sioux Falcons on Saturday.

After Hinton had to cancel on West Sioux on Thursday, the Falcons found another opponent in Elk Point-Jefferson, which had Beresford and Wagner both cancel on what was homecoming week for the Huskies.

Instead of playing on Friday, the game was moved to Saturday and the Falcons started quick with touchdowns on their first four drives for a 28-0 halftime lead.

West Sioux kept Elk Point-Jefferson scoreless for the 38-0 win as the Falcons improved to 4-1 on the season. Elk Point-Jefferson falls to 2-3 and has suffered back-to-back losses.

West Sioux had 370 yards of total offense and held the Huskies to 105 total yards. EP-J was 0-for-8 on third downs and 1-for-4 on fourth downs. West Sioux didn't punt in the game.

The Falcons final score was a 47-yard field goal that coach Ryan Schwiesow said could've cleared from 55-yards. Jason Topete made the long field goal, which is a school record.