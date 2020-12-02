West Sioux edges Heelan, wins three matches

SIOUX CITY -- The West Sioux wrestling team opened the season with three dual wins on Tuesday at Bishop Heelan.
The toughest dual came against the home schools as West Sioux got by Heelan 40-33. The Falcons beat Alta-Aurelia 66-18 and took down Ridge View 66-18.
The loss to West Sioux was the only one of the night for Heelan, which beat Alta-Aurelia 57-18 and took down Ridge View 48-27.
Heelan went up 6-0 on West Sioux when the Falcons got back-to-back pins by Leo Romo (195 pounds) and Juan Topete (220).
Collin Hubbell picked up a 3-2 decision for the Crusaders at 285 but the Falcons started to pull away with two forfeits for a 24-9 lead. The Crusaders did get within nine after freshman Sir Brandon Watts won by fall in 2:57 at 126.
But the Falcons added to its cushion when Cameron Clark picked up a 13-1 major decision at 132 and Mikey Baker won by fall at 138 in 56 seconds.
The Crusaders did win three of the final four matches with Ethan DeLeon (145), Bryce Harpenau (160) and Mitchell Joines (170) all winning by fall.
The Falcons sealed the match, though, when Cullen Koedam won by fall at 152 pounds for the 40-33 victory.
In the win over Alta-Aurelia, Javier Mora (170), Romo, Keegan McMillan (285), Braden Graff (113) and Zac Finzen (120) all won by fall for the Falcons.
For Alta-Aurelia, Alex DeRoos (220), Allen Brenner (182) and Kaden Stites (152) won by fall.
Against Ridge View, Mora, Romo, Ashton McMillan (220), Keegan McMillian, Drayven Kraft (126), Clark and Baker all won by fall.
Ridge View got a pin from Zander Ernst (152) and Ian Shepherd (170).
Heelan got pins from Joines, James Cleary (195), Hubbell and DeLeon as Liam Cleary won a 6-0 decision at 182 against Alta-Aurelia. DeRoos won by fall for the Warriors.
Joines picked up his third pin of the night in the win over Ridge View. Naeron Bisse (285), Watts, Jack McGowan (132), Ethan Gilmore (138) and Harpenau all won by fall for the Crusaders.
For Ridge View, Tanner Edwards (195) won by fall and Ernst won by a 3-2 decision.
Ridge View beat Alta-Aurelia 45-36. Ethan Thomas (160) and Shepherd each won by fall for the Raptors and Lucas Else (132) won by a 5-2 decision as they benefitted from five forfeits. Brock Mier (182), Brandon Mier (195), DeRoos, Zach Erpedling (285) and Aden Rieb (113), Aidan Schumacher (120) all won by fall for the Warriors.
WOODBURY CENTRAL DOMINATES
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Woodbury Central didn't have much trouble in its season-opener as the Wildcats scored 50 points in all three duals, beating Sioux City East 68-9, Akron-Westfield 51-22 and Sioux Center 54-30.
East went 1-2, picking up a win over Sioux Center.
In Woodbury Central's win over Akron-Westfield, Ty Dennison (195), Warren Smith, Brand Beaver (113), Ryder Koele (120) and Trevor Davis (138) all won by fall with Brackett Locke winning a 4-0 decision at 132. The Westerners got pins from Lane Kenny (170) and Carson James (220) and Kyle Welch (152) won by major decision.
Against East, Kyan Schultzen (152), Blase Sanford (160), Andrew Martens (182), Dennison, Smith, Beaver, Beau Klingensmith (126), Locke, Davis and Max McGill (145) all winning by fall. Koele won by tech fall. For East, Nick Wells (220) won by fall.
Then against Sioux Center, Dennison pinned Zachery Rozeboom and Brayden Sanford (170), Beaver, Koele, Klingensmith, Locke, Davis, McGill and Schultzen all won by fall. For Sioux Center, Ty Hulshof (195), Karson Traver (220), Uriel Jara (285), Kade Bauer (106) and Ernesto Cardenas (160) all won by fall.
East got pins from Logan Ebner (132), Darrel Torres (145) and Jose Sanchez (152 and a 9-3 decision from Vinney Pomerson to come back and beat Sioux Center. Tamen Brand (170), Nick Wells (220), Jadyn Friederichs (106) and Nick Fehl (113) all won by fall for the Black Raiders. Cardenas, Rozeboom, Hulshof, Jara, Kole Hooyer (120) and Brodie Van Regenmorter all won by fall for the Warriors.
East lost to the Westerners 43-36. Chris Sanford (182), Wells and Pomerson won by fall for the Black Raiders. For the Westerners, Ian Blowe (195), Cael Moffatt (285), Eli Medina (120), Jack Schoenfelder (126), Jader Briggs (132) and Kyle Welch (152) all won by fall.
