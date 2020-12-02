West Sioux edges Heelan, wins three matches

SIOUX CITY -- The West Sioux wrestling team opened the season with three dual wins on Tuesday at Bishop Heelan.

The toughest dual came against the home schools as West Sioux got by Heelan 40-33. The Falcons beat Alta-Aurelia 66-18 and took down Ridge View 66-18.

The loss to West Sioux was the only one of the night for Heelan, which beat Alta-Aurelia 57-18 and took down Ridge View 48-27.

Heelan went up 6-0 on West Sioux when the Falcons got back-to-back pins by Leo Romo (195 pounds) and Juan Topete (220).

Collin Hubbell picked up a 3-2 decision for the Crusaders at 285 but the Falcons started to pull away with two forfeits for a 24-9 lead. The Crusaders did get within nine after freshman Sir Brandon Watts won by fall in 2:57 at 126.

But the Falcons added to its cushion when Cameron Clark picked up a 13-1 major decision at 132 and Mikey Baker won by fall at 138 in 56 seconds.

The Crusaders did win three of the final four matches with Ethan DeLeon (145), Bryce Harpenau (160) and Mitchell Joines (170) all winning by fall.

The Falcons sealed the match, though, when Cullen Koedam won by fall at 152 pounds for the 40-33 victory.