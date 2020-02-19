West Sioux finishes 3rd at Class 1A state duals for 2nd straight season

"It's huge. It feels really good to set a goal at the beginning of the season, knowing it is realistic but know we have to push hard for it," Lynott said. "When you finally achieve that goal, it feels really good."

However, for the first time in Lynott's high school career, he didn't qualify for the traditional state tournament. Still, he was able to put together three quality matches on Wednesday, winning all three by fall to close out his career as a Falcon.

"These were my last three opportunities to be on the mat competitively," Lynott said. "I wish I was wrestling (Thursday) and the day after, but it didn't turn out that way. I am glad I got to wrestle one last time with my teammates. To anyone that needs to hear it, keep your head up, life goes on.

While not qualifying for the state tournament stung, Van Oort knew Lynott would be ready to go on Wednesday and he was confident calling on the senior three times as Lynott went on to pick up three key wins.

"Every kid wants to end their career at Wells Fargo Arena. Dillon Lynott did that this week, 3-0 with three falls," Van Oort said. "When we talked about what his mindset would be coming into this tournament, he flushed that and that's one of the things we talk about in our program. You flush loses and move on to what your next job is and he did just that."