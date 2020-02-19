West Sioux finishes 3rd at Class 1A state duals for 2nd straight season

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Last season, the West Sioux wrestling team made program history by finishing in third place at the Class 1A state dual tournament. It was only West Sioux's second trip to the state duals, so the third-place victory was a significant accomplishment.
The Falcons made an even bigger statement on Wednesday at the 1A state duals at the Wells Fargo Arena.
While West Sioux didn't improve on its third-place showing from last season, the Falcons placement didn't get any worse.
West Sioux opened the day by beating Denver 54-24. The third-seeded Falcons then suffered a 54-21 defeat to Lisbon, which went on to win the 1A dual state title. West Sioux bounced back and knocked off Logan-Magnolia 47-27 to finish in third place at the 1A state duals for the second-straight season.
"Don Bosco and Lisbon are kind of in a league by themselves this year in 1A and we had some pretty clear separation from the rest of the field," West Sioux coach Mark Van Oort said. "I am dang proud of what we are able to accomplish here. I thought our seniors, this was their last (dual) and they were on fire. They went out and got after it. (Third place) is a big deal."
Dillon Lynott is one of the many seniors that has seen West Sioux go from getting a few individuals to the state tournament to a team to pay attention to in 1A.
"It's huge. It feels really good to set a goal at the beginning of the season, knowing it is realistic but know we have to push hard for it," Lynott said. "When you finally achieve that goal, it feels really good."
However, for the first time in Lynott's high school career, he didn't qualify for the traditional state tournament. Still, he was able to put together three quality matches on Wednesday, winning all three by fall to close out his career as a Falcon.
"These were my last three opportunities to be on the mat competitively," Lynott said. "I wish I was wrestling (Thursday) and the day after, but it didn't turn out that way. I am glad I got to wrestle one last time with my teammates. To anyone that needs to hear it, keep your head up, life goes on.
While not qualifying for the state tournament stung, Van Oort knew Lynott would be ready to go on Wednesday and he was confident calling on the senior three times as Lynott went on to pick up three key wins.
"Every kid wants to end their career at Wells Fargo Arena. Dillon Lynott did that this week, 3-0 with three falls," Van Oort said. "When we talked about what his mindset would be coming into this tournament, he flushed that and that's one of the things we talk about in our program. You flush loses and move on to what your next job is and he did just that."
In the dual against Denver, Lynott and Salker each started with a pin. After Denver tied it at 12, Carson Lynott won an 8-3 decision and Bak won by fall. Senior Jose Rodriguez, Mikey Baker, Tyler Kennedy and senior Adam Allard later all won by fall with Braden Graff winning a 4-2 decision in the 54-24 victory.
Lisbon won six of the first seven matches against West Sioux with Carson Lynott getting a pin at 182. Baker won by fall and Graff picked up a 4-2 decision but Lisbon sealed the dual by winning the next four matches. Dillon Lynott finished the dual with a pin in 59 seconds.
That setup a rematch with Logan-Magnolia, which West Sioux beat a few weeks ago.
Salker, senior Bryan Hernandez, Carson Lynott and Bak gave West Sioux a commanding 24-0 lead with four straight pins. Logan-Magnolia won the next two matches but the Falcons got the points right back with a pin by Baker and a 3-1 decision by Graff. Allard and Cullen Koedam each won by major decision and Dillon Lynott won by fall for the 47-27 win.
"I think when you have a little familiarity (with the team), it's a little bit easier going into these things. You understand the lineups a little bit more," Van Oort said. "From our first pep talk this morning it was 'continue the tradition this senior class started,' to the pep talk before this, which was 'continue the tradition but send them out with a victory.' I thought up and down our lineup, that's exactly what we did and we wrestled with confidence.
"I really felt like we had a little bit of extra swagger in our step."
The back-to-back third-place finishes start to create some decent expectations. Van Oort started at West Sioux seven years ago as an assistant coach and this is exactly what he was looking to build.
"When you graduate good kids every year and you start to have the ability to replace them, that's when you start to build tradition," Van Oort said. "That's what we are focused on here. When you look at youth program with 60 kids and 13 AAU state qualifiers ... I wanted to build something that would create tradition at a school that didn't really have wrestling tradition in the last 20 years."