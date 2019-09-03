The first Iowa Associated Press football poll was released on Tuesday after the first full week of varsity action.
In Class 1A, defending champion West Sioux, who defeated a ranked-Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley team on Friday, is ranked No. 1 in 1A. The Falcons received six of the eight first-place votes and have 78 points, eight ahead of Dike-New Hartford, who received one first-place vote. West Branch, ranked third, received the other first-place vote.
West Lyon, which open the season with an emphatic 35-0 victory over rival Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, is ranked No. 5 in 1A with South Central Calhoun right behind the Wildcats at No. 6. Western Christian received votes in the initial poll.
In Class 3A, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which was a state semifinalist last season, earned a ranking despite a loss to Lewis Central, which is ranked No. 5 in 3A. SB-L is ranked No. 10. Cedar Rapids Xavier is ranked No. 1 in 3A. Spencer is receiving votes, only two points behind SB-L despite losing to Spirit Lake on Friday.
Spirit Lake received a first-place vote and is ranked No. 4 in Class 2A after its win over Spencer on Friday. Waukon is ranked No. 1 in 2A. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley was a state semifinalist from last season and gave West Sioux a fight in the first half, which allowed the Nighthawks earn a No. 9 ranking.
In Class A, Westwood opened the season with a 41-7 victory and is ranked No. 5 to start the season. Alta-Aurelia won its season-opener 27-7 over Lawton-Bronson and is ranked No. 8. West Hancock is ranked NO. 1 in Class A. Hinton received votes after its 20-0 victory on Friday.
Remsen St. Mary's got a last-second victory over Audubon on Friday and both teams are ranked in 8-man. The Hawks received a first-place vote after a 26-25 win over Audubon, which is ranked No. 9. Newell-Fonda is one spot ahead of Audubon at No. 8 after getting by Collins-Maxwell. Don Bosco is ranked No. 1.