Once again, West Sioux is at the top of the Class 1A latest Iowa Associated prep football poll, which was released on Monday.
The Falcons have been ranked No. 1 every week and remains at the top of 1A after beating Gehlen Catholic on Friday. The 4-0 Falcons received eight of the nine first-place votes.
The other first-place vote in 1A went to West Lyon, which is undefeated (4-0). That first place vote allowed the Wildcats to jump past West Branch in the rankings as West Lyon moved up to No. 4, up from No. 5 from last week. Western Christian (4-0) also moved up a spot from No. 9 to No. 8 in the poll.
In Class 3A, Sergeant Bluff-Luton stayed at No. 8 in the rankings. The 3-1 Warriors defeated Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley this past week.
After its loss to Sioux Center, Spirit Lake dropped in the Class 2A poll. The Indians went from No. 4 all the way down to No. 8 with their first loss of the season. OABCIG, which beat Storm Lake to remain undefeated, stayed at No. 9 in 2A.
In Class A, Westwood, which is 4-0, moved up to No. 4 in the rankings thanks to an Edgewood-Colesburg loss. South O'Brien, which is also 4-0, stayed at No. 10 in the rankings.
Remsen St. Mary's continues to receive a first-place vote in 8-man after a dominate victory over River Valley on Friday. The Hawks remain at No. 2 in the rankings.
Harris-Lake Park, which has been receiving votes the past couple of weeks, moved into the rankings as the 4-0 Wolves entered at No. 9. Newell-Fonda received votes in the latest poll.