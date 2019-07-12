IRETON, Iowa – An absolute gem of an Iowa Class 2A softball regional ended in controversy here Friday night.
West Sioux edged West Lyon 4-3 with a run in the bottom of the ninth inning, but it was the manner in which the final play went down that left West Lyon with a sour taste in its mouth.
Wildcat pitcher Riley Knobloch retired the first two batters in the ninth before West Sioux’s Meghan Danielson rapped a single up the middle. Danielson advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored the winning run on a single to center by Tasha Peterson.
West Lyon centerfielder Mallorie Granstra quickly gathered in the ground ball base hit by Peterson and threw a perfect strike to the plate. It appeared the throw beat Danielson and a tag was made, but catcher Taylor Rentschler was called for obstruction and Danielson ruled safe to end the contest.
“They called obstruction because the catcher was out in front of the plate and the ball wasn’t there yet,” West Sioux Coach Kaitlyn Lockhorst said. “That’s unfortunate for them because that silly obstruction call really has been a problem for us. Last year we lost to South O’Brien and tied for the conference because of the call. It’s a crazy call.”
Nonetheless, it turned into a dramatic victory for No. 15 West Sioux (24-7), which advanced to a regional final on Monday against Alta-Aurelia at a site to be determined.
Two evenly matched teams traded punches throughout this one. After West Sioux got a run in the first inning on an RBI single by Payton Schweisow, West Lyon went ahead in the fourth with a pair.
Ironically, both runs scored on passed balls, Haley Knoblock racing home with the tying run and pinch-runner Randi Childress scoring the go-ahead tally.
West Sioux tied it in the bottom of the sixth when Schweisow singled, stole second and scored on a single by winning pitcher Erika McKenney.
Neither team scored in the seventh, but each pushed across single tallies in the eighth. Freshman Zavyr Metzger gave the Wildcats a 3-2 lead on an RBI single to right field, while Schwiesow knocked in her second run with a two-out, opposite-field single to right field.
“We’re proud of the determination and fight our girls had all the way until the end,” Lockhorst said. “We were struggling a little bit at the end of the season but were able to come back during tournaments. We keep telling the girls we’re four games away from where we want to be, their final final destination is the state tournament and they want to be state champs so we have four games left until that happens.”
West Lyon capped a 20-8 season that included wins in nine of its last 11 games and had a five-game win streak snapped.
“Two great teams that were making plays the whole game,” West Lyon co-head coach Jeremy Childress said. “It was a bad way to end it but what a great 8.5 innings. It was fun to be a part of.
“I’m proud of both teams. The biggest thing I want to see is it was a lot of sportsmanship shown by both teams at the end. West Sioux’s girls were coming over to give our girls hugs and that’s great to see in high school sports.”