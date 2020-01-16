West Sioux handily wins three duals
PREP WRESTLING

West Sioux handily wins three duals

HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- West Sioux scored more than 180 points combined in its three duals on Thursday, beating Cherokee 69-9, Pocahontaas Area 69-12 and Ridge View 66-15.

In the win over Cherokee, Mikey Baker (106), Braden Graff (113), Drayven Kraft (120), Adam Allad (126), Cullen Koedam (132), Dillon Lynott (145), Kyler Bak (220) and Jose Rodriguez (285) all won by fall and Ty Herpst (138) won by decision. Cherokee got a pin by Carson Furhman (160) and a decision by Cael Wood (152).

In the win over Ridge View, Kraft, Allard, Koedam, Yahir Topete (182), Carson Lynott (195), Bak and Rodriguez all won by fall. For Ridge View, Zander Ernst got a 5-4 decision in an upset victory at 145. Gary Juelfs (160) won by fall.

In the win over Pocahontas, Kraft, Allard, Hernandez, Carson Lynott, Eddie Topete (195), Bak, Baker and Graff all won by fall and Herpst won by decision.

