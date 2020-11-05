West Sioux, OABCIG meet in state quarterfinal game

On the season, DeJean has completed 149 of 245 passes for 2,492 yards. He’s thrown for 24 touchdowns and also has seven interceptions to his stat line.

The Falcons don’t run the ball all that much, but when they do, DeJean has kept the ball the majority of the time. DeJean leads his squad with 95 carries and needs 108 yards to reach the 1,000 mark on the season.

“He’s going to do what he does,” Schweisow said. “We’ve seen teams chase him all over the place and he gets loose. We’ve seen teams try to keep him in the pocket, and he stands there all day picking you apart. We’re not going to reinvent the wheel. We have a game plan and we’ll see that if it works.”

OABCIG coach Larry Alllen expects West Sioux to come out and be aggressive on defense, hoping that West Sioux can force a turnover or two.

West Sioux’s defense has forced 15 takeaways, and it has scored three times. West Sioux has one fumble recovery that turned into a touchdown, and then there were two interceptions that the Falcons picked off and returned to the end zone.

Blake Van Ballegooyen leads West Sioux with 54 tackles as well as 5.5 tackles for loss. Van Ballegooyen also has two interceptions.