West Sioux, OABCIG meet in state quarterfinal game

West Sioux High School football coach Ryan Schweisow isn’t willing to reinvent the wheel when it comes to stopping OABCIG quarterback Cooper DeJean.
When it comes down to it West Sioux’s defense will try to stop whoever has the ball in his possession.
That’s the mindset that the West Sioux Falcons have going into Friday’s Class 1A state quarterfinal football game in Ida Grove against the OABCIG Falcons. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and the winner of the contest will head to the state semifinals next week at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Friday’s contest is the first time that West Sioux and OABCIG will have met in football.
Both teams made it to the UNI-Dome last season and OABCIG made it all the way en route to the Class 2A state championship.
Schweisow knows how good of a quarterback DeJean is, but he said that the defensive game plan won’t change.
“Quite honestly, we’re just going to do what we do,” Schweisow said. “If he has the football in his hands, we’re going to try and tackle him. He’s really good and those things, but we have a lot of confidence in our kids to make plays.”
DeJean has made several plays in and out of the pocket, which makes Schweisow’s job of coming up with a game plan to stop DeJean that much harder.
On the season, DeJean has completed 149 of 245 passes for 2,492 yards. He’s thrown for 24 touchdowns and also has seven interceptions to his stat line.
The Falcons don’t run the ball all that much, but when they do, DeJean has kept the ball the majority of the time. DeJean leads his squad with 95 carries and needs 108 yards to reach the 1,000 mark on the season.
“He’s going to do what he does,” Schweisow said. “We’ve seen teams chase him all over the place and he gets loose. We’ve seen teams try to keep him in the pocket, and he stands there all day picking you apart. We’re not going to reinvent the wheel. We have a game plan and we’ll see that if it works.”
OABCIG coach Larry Alllen expects West Sioux to come out and be aggressive on defense, hoping that West Sioux can force a turnover or two.
West Sioux’s defense has forced 15 takeaways, and it has scored three times. West Sioux has one fumble recovery that turned into a touchdown, and then there were two interceptions that the Falcons picked off and returned to the end zone.
Blake Van Ballegooyen leads West Sioux with 54 tackles as well as 5.5 tackles for loss. Van Ballegooyen also has two interceptions.
“They get after you,” Allen said. “They are an athletic group of kids. I think they try to do a lot of the same things that are going to try to confuse you. They’re not huge. Our kids have developed through the year.”
OABCIG had an inexperienced offensive line to start the season but the group has come along each week.
Throughout the season, the Falcons’ offensive line has blocked well for DeJean, and when OABCIG does run the ball, the line opens up the holes needed for the running backs.
“It seems like if we’re doing one thing well, we can do the other things complementary,” Allen said. “It’s one of those deals you have a group that has earned the right in preseason, and some things have worked out. We sorted out some things. They’ve been able to be a cohesive group.”
West Sioux’s offense, meanwhile, has progressed and learned throughout the season. And, it has started with the development of West Sioux sophomore quarterback Dylan Wiggins.
At first, the offense had to learn why plays were being called from Schweisow and offensive coordinator Jerome Hoegh.
“The maturation process occurs when your quarterback, your wide receivers and your offensive line, they aren’t just running plays because you tell them to run a corner route,” Schweisow said. “They’re out there understanding the concepts, and why we’re running the play. When they start to understand the reasons why we're doing it, that’s when they have that maturation process.”
Schweisow has noticed that the maturation process happening with Wiggins over the last few weeks. He’s seen the light bulb come on at times.
“That happened with Hunter Dekkers as a sophomore, then as a senior, I didn’t have to tell him,” Schweisow said. “Dylan is picking stuff up really well. I’m really happy with his progression.”
At the beginning of the season, the West Sioux Falcons weren’t doing a good job at making adjustments. The offense -- which starts five sophomores and three juniors — weren’t sure why mistakes were being made.
For example, Schweisow didn’t think the Falcons looked good in their first meeting against Emmetsburg, especially in the first half.
So, the West Sioux coaches had to explain the mistakes they were making and what to do to correct those mistakes.
It paid off down the road as West Sioux won the rematch against Emmetsburg handily last week in order to earn the shot against OABCIG on Friday.
“The thing about our kids is that they’re eager and willing to get better,” Schweisow said. “They’re accepting of what the coaches are telling them. I don’t see why we wouldn’t be able to make those adjustments.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!