West Sioux playing on new turf field

"It's really nice. (Athletic director Ben) Bouzma, (Superintendent Steve) Grond and the board did a great job of picking out the best surface," Schwiesow said. "It was pretty needed. The football field, the drainage was pretty much shot on it and it didn't drain well on the edges and we couldn't get the turf to grow.

"You have football in the fall, soccer in the spring and it's hard to grow grass in the summer. The school board labored over what was the best thing and after they sat down and looked at the numbers with reseeding and putting in irrigation and doing the soccer field, this was by far most financially feasible thing in the long run."

The total cost of the project came in around $950,000 and it came in under earlier estimates, Schwiesow said. The cost wasn't just for the turffing the field but to also fix the drainage issue.

The money for the project came out of West Sioux's P.P.E.L fund, so the field was paid for without taxes or a bond issue.

Now the West Sioux football team has a turf field to play and practice on along with a practice field that has goal posts.