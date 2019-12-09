West Sioux rolls in wins over Sioux City West, Westwood

HAWARDEN, Iowa -- West Sioux only lost four matches on Monday in double-dual against Sioux City West and Westwood. West Sioux beat West 78-6 and defeated Westwood 66-18.

In the win over West, Drayven Kraft (120 pounds), Tyler Kennedy (126), Adam Allard 9132), Ty Herpst (152), Bryan Hernandez (170), Carson Lynott (182), Eddie Topete (220), Jose Rodriguez (285) and Mikey Baker (106) all won by fall. Kraft's Allard's and Baker's pins all came in a minute or less.

West's lone win came at 145 pounds as Hunter McHugh had a pin in 2:41.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Against Westwood, Braden Graff (113), Kraft, Allard, Cullen Koedam (132), Seth Salker (160), Hernandez, Lynott, Kyler Bak (195), Topete, Rodriguez and baker all won by fall. Lynott's pin came in 17 seconds.

Westwood's Hunter Hanner (138) and Nathan Flystra (152) each won by fall. Hanner's came in 1:52 and Flystra's came in 5:24.

Westwood dominated West for a 78-6 victory.

For Westwood, A.J. Meyers (120), Dillion Hunter (126), Derek Gilbert (132), Brady Brown (145), Flystra, Steve Heilman (170), Jackson Dewald (182), Eddie Dundurand (220) and Jacob Leonard (285) all won by fall. Gilbert, Brown, Flystra, Heilman and Dewald all won by fall in the first minute.

West's victory came from Tytan Webb at 106 pounds as he won by fall in 2:22.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0