West Sioux runs away with 1A sectional title

SIBLEY, Iowa — West Sioux head coach Mark Van Oort thought the Falcons could advance anywhere from nine to 11 wrestlers out of the Saturday’s sectional meet.
Van Oort’s prediction was spot-on. The Falcons dominated Saturday’s Class 1A sectional tournament at Sibley-Ocheyedan High School, scoring 270 points to win the team title by more than 120 points.
By the end of the day, the 1A No. 4-ranked Falcons, according to iawrestle.com, advanced 10 wrestlers to the district tournament next Saturday at Sioux Central High School.
“Team wise, we are wrestling great,” said West Sioux senior Dillon Lynott, who won the 145-pound title. “We have a lot of talent up and down the lineup.”
Western Christian finished in second place with 147 points, securing a spot in the regional duals on Tuesday along with West Sioux, which is hosting the duals.
The journey may not seem that difficult for West Sioux, which finished in third place at the 1A state duals last season and has a good amount back from that team.
“When the season began, we just tried to knock that rust off,” Lynott said. “We started basic and worked our way up from there, knowing that if everyone wrestles like coach and ourselves know how to wrestle, we will have a great season.”
West Sioux has been ranked by both iawrestle and The Predicament all season long, mostly in the top-five.
The Falcons really showed the state how dangerous they are when they knocked off Logan-Magnolia a couple of weeks ago, which was ranked ahead of West Sioux at the time.
When the next iawrestle rankings came out, West Sioux moved ahead of Logan-Magnolia to No. 4. West Sioux moved up to No. 3 in the Predicament rankings.
“That’s a high caliber team. When we beat them, it was like a reality check basically,” Lynott said. “Hey, we are here, we can do this. We are knocking out the top guys, we deserve that spot at the top.”
Last season the Falcons came home from Des Moines with their first-ever top-three finish, claiming third in the 1A state dual tournament.
This season the bar is set even higher, not just to repeat as a top-three team at the state duals but to also come home with a top-three trophy from the traditional state tournament.
“I think we could, for sure,” Lynott said. “That would be an amazing trip down there if we could come home with two trophies. We have a lot of talent in our lower spots. I think it’s realistic honestly. I am a senior this year and I want it now more than ever.”
The journey started with Saturday's sectional title.
You have free articles remaining.
On Saturday, Mikey Baker (106 pounds), Braden Graff (113), Adam Allard (126), Cullen Koedam (132), Lynott (145), Seth Salker (152) and Jose Rodriguez (285) all won sectional titles with Drayven Kraft (120), Carson Lynott (182) and Kyler Bak (195) all advancing to districts with runners-up finishes.
Western Christian advanced four wrestlers to districts. Jace Mulder (138), Tristan Mulder (170) and Eli Van Ginkel (195) all won sectional titles and Levi Vanden Bos (220) was a runner-up.
Sibley-Ocheyedan had one sectional champion, Alberto Ortiz at 220, and four more runners-up that advanced - Jonathon Krogman (126), Trey Schuck (132), Garrett Sarringar (145) and Dahson DeJong (160).
Kingsley-Pierson had three runners-up - Carson Seuntjens (106), Juan Juarez (113), Damon Schmid (138).
Sioux Central's Chris Ferguson was the lone Rebel to advance after winning the 120-pound title.
Ferguson, who is ranked fourth, pinned Kraft in 2:47 to win the title. Kraft came in as the third seed and was down 4-0 to GTRA's Cade Stearns in the semifinal but Kraft was able to come back in the match and eventually pulled out a 10-9 decision over Stern, which allowed Kraft to advance as a runner-up later.
"To finish second, that's a really big win for Drayven," Van Oort said. "A gritty performance. To work back into that at a tournament like ... coming back and winning it on top was a really big win for us."
Baker, Graff and Allard, who are all undefeated, did what Van Oort expected them to do.
"That's the tournament we expected to have (out of them)," Van Oort said. "We have a couple of hammers at 106 and 113 and they wrestled like they were (ranked) No. 2 in the state. Same thing with Adam, he's no stranger to the sectional tournament. Three-time state champ and has big aspirations."
The 132-pound title match pitted Schuck, ranked No. 4, against No. 5 Koedam. Schuck only had three losses on the season - one to Allard - but Koedam got the quick 2-0 lead. Schuck tied it at 2-2 and almost turned Koedam in the second, but Koedam went into the third up 3-2 and was able to ride out Schuck to pick up the sectional title.
"I don't know if it was a shock to us at 132 but it was a shock to some of the people in the gym," Van Oort said. "A 3-2 match against a game opponent, Trey and his family are people I respect at a very high level. From the Okoboji tournament to now, (Cullen) is a much different wrestler. Trey wrestled one heck of a match. Really proud of Cullen and how he handled that one."
Sarringar kept it tight with Dillon Lynott for the 145 title and the match was tied at 11 going into the final minute when Lynott scored eight points to pull out a 19-11 major decision.
Salker was unable to practice this week because he had the flu. Still, he won his semifinal by fall in 3:08 and then got a 5-0 decision against GTRA's Cormick Currans for the 152 title.
Carson Lynott, ranked No. 3, lost his finals match at 182 to No. 2 Treyton Cacek of GTRA by an 8-2 decision. Earlier in the season Cacek pinned Lynott. He bounced back with a pin in 52 seconds to finish as the runner-up.
Bak lost a 12-5 decision in the finals at 195 but still advanced as the runner-up based on his pin of GTRA's Tanner Murray in 3:43 in the semifinals.
At 285, Jose Rodriguez won both of his matches by fall - 3:55 in the semis and 3:09 in the finals to advance to the district tournament.
"For Pepe to get first place at a tournament for the first time in his career to be a sectional champ, I told him he was going to do that all week," Van Oort said.