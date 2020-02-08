West Sioux runs away with 1A sectional wrestling title

Baker, Graff and Allard, who are all undefeated, did what Van Oort expected them to do.

"That's the tournament we expected to have (out of them)," Van Oort said. "We have a couple of hammers at 106 and 113 and they wrestled like they were (ranked) No. 2 in the state. Same thing with Adam, he's no stranger to the sectional tournament. Three-time state champ and has big aspirations."

The 132-pound title match pitted Schuck, ranked No. 4, against No. 5 Koedam. Schuck only had three losses on the season - one to Allard - but Koedam got the quick 2-0 lead. Schuck tied it at 2-2 and almost turned Koedam in the second, but Koedam went into the third up 3-2 and was able to ride out Schuck to pick up the sectional title.

"I don't know if it was a shock to us at 132 but it was a shock to some of the people in the gym," Van Oort said. "A 3-2 match against a game opponent, Trey and his family are people I respect at a very high level. From the Okoboji tournament to now, (Cullen) is a much different wrestler. Trey wrestled one heck of a match. Really proud of Cullen and how he handled that one."

Sarringar kept it tight with Dillon Lynott for the 145 title and the match was tied at 11 going into the final minute when Lynott scored eight points to pull out a 19-11 major decision.