West Sioux's Adam Allard has had plenty of success in Iowa, winning three wrestling titles in three seasons.
But success in Fargo, North Dakota, at the Junior and Cadet national tournaments has alluded Allard throughout the past few years. Allard still had a couple more chances to earn All-American status with a trip to Fargo in July.
At first, it seemed Allard would go home empty-handed from Fargo again. He didn't earn a spot in the placing rounds of the Junior Freestyle tournament, going 1-2, and he lost his first match at 126 pounds in Junior Greco-Roman to Illinois' Reese Durlacher, 3-2.
If Allard was going to earn All-American status in Greco-Roman, the Falcon senior-to-be had to go on an incredible run.
That's exactly what Allard did. He didn't lose again, winning 10 straight matches as Allard came back from Fargo with a third-place finish in Greco-Roman, his first All-American award from the prestigious national tournament.
"I didn't do good at freestyle so I wanted to go out and go hard in Greco and have a good finish and that's what I did," Allard said. "Obviously I didn't want to lose my first match but I just had to work hard and wrestle hard and do what I do. It feels great, I finally got it done."
Allard finished with seven tech falls, one pin and outscored his opponents 105-27 in the 10 straight victories.
West Sioux wrestling coach Mark Van Oort has been with Allard since the beginning of his high school career and has seen Allard put on plenty of great performances. But the 10 straight wins to finish in third place at nationals was best run Allard has made, according to a tweet from Van Oort.
"I have seen Adam do a lot of things on the mat that impressed me but this one takes the cake!" Van Oort tweeted.
Being on the backside of the bracket is something Allard has rarely dealt with. Still, even after losing the first match in Greco, Allard felt he was the best in his bracket.
"I knew I just had to get that next match. I believe in my ability and I knew I could go out there and get it done. I wrestled tough and I got it done," Allard said. "I am always used to being on the front side but I just needed to flush that loss away and keep fighting. I just had to refocus and move on."
Allard's third-place finish was key for Team Iowa, which had two champions - Linn-Mar's Brandon O'Brien at 100 pounds and Southeast Polk's Cade DeVos at 160 - as well as two other finalists. Allard and two more wrestlers earned top-five finishes.
Team Iowa took second place overall in Junior Greco-Roman, its best finish since tying for second in 2012.
In Junior Freestyle, Team Iowa took third place, behind first-place Illinois and runner-up Ohio. A number of Northwest Iowa wrestlers were on the third-place freestyle team.
"I think Iowa is still kind of young to the freestyle game and it's picked up in the last 10 years and more kids are getting involved with it," said Woodbury Central assistant wrestling coach Jordan Bremer, who works with a number of the Northwest Iowa wrestlers for Team Iowa. "A big reason is the kid's commitment to getting better. It's a good direction that we are going and we will only continue to climb."
The third-place finish at nationals was the third time Allard has finished in the top-three in a tournament this summer. He was the runner-up in freestyle at the Northern Plains tournament and he finished third in Greco-Roman in a tournament in The Netherlands.
Going into the tournament, Allard received offers from South Dakota State and Northern Iowa. Iowa State has been in contact and he has scheduled visits with Iowa and Wisconsin. North Dakota State got a close look at Allard as he earned All-American status and has reached out to the senior-to-be.
Nationals in Fargo was the last tournament of the summer for Allard. His focus now turns to his final high school season where he aims to etch his name in the record book as a four-time state champion.
"Overall, the summer was pretty good. I am pretty happy about it," Allard said. "That's the focus now, to be a four-time state champion."