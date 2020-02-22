West Sioux's Adam Allard upset in bid for 4

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Adam Allard slapped his headgear on the mat after the Class 1A 126-pound championship match.
It wasn't the kind of action the West Sioux senior was hoping to perform after the match because he did it out of frustration.
Allard was supposed to celebrate becoming the 28th four-time state champion in Iowa's storied history. Instead, Allard was upset in Saturday's state title match against Cascade's Aidan Noonan, who was able to turn Allard late in the third period for a five-count.
Noonan got three points for that, giving him a 4-2 lead as the final seconds ticked off the clock. Allard's quest, which has motivated him since he was a youth wrestler, for a fourth state title fell short in the state title match with a 4-2 loss.
It was the first time a wrestler in Iowa going for his fourth state title has ever lost in the championship match. With all eyes on him during the match, it's the exact kind of opposite history Allard was hoping to make on Saturday night, clearly.
Allard and West Sioux coach Mark Van Oort went to the warm-up area. Allard was clearly shaken by having his dream shattered.
Van Oort was back there to give Allard some time.
Allard later came out to collect his runner-up medal on the podium but he didn't utter a word.
Van Oort needed time to collect himself, too. Even he admitted he didn't know the right words to say to Allard at that time.
"We've exchanged a couple of hugs," Van Oort said. "It's pretty hard to find the right words for this one right now. He's got a lot going through his mind."
What Van Oort will tell Allard is that he is still a champion. A three-time state champion. Who is only one of 20 wrestlers to earn 200 wins in the state of Iowa. Who won 201 straight matches before the loss to Noonan. Who is going to Northern Iowa to wrestle for a ranked NCAA Division I program.
While the loss means Allard isn't a four-time state champion, Van Oort will convey to Allard that the loss can't take away what he has already accomplished in his storied high school career.
"Adam is a champion," Van Oort said. "This is a tough one. Only time will heal it for him. He is going to go on and do bigger and better things. He's a true champion. Obviously this a rare feat. Only 27 other people have ever done it. I guess tonight we won't be celebrating a state championship but we will be celebrating his career."
Even Noonan was struggling to comprehend exactly what he did. Noonan admitted that Allard is one of the wrestlers he's looked up to in his career.
But, for a wrestler who admits to getting nervous before some of his matches, he had a clear head going into the title match with Allard.
"The goal is always to wrestle six minutes as hard as you can and good things will happen," Noonan said. "That's what we did. ... Obviously he's always been one of the best so I've always looked at him as the best guy in the state. When you see someone with that big of goals, you always want to chase after them."
Allard seemed to get off to the kind of start he wanted. After outscoring his first three opponents at state by a combined 43-0, it took a little bit for Allard to feel out Noonan. He was able to anticipate when Noonan tried to make a move and after about a minute went by, Allard was able to get his hand on Noonan's leg and pulled it in a bit, getting some control of the Cascade junior.
Noonan tried to get out of bounds but Allard was able to pull him back in to complete the takedown for a 2-0 lead, which he took into the second period.
Allard and Van Oort watched plenty of film on Noonan and thought they had the right gameplan going into the second period. Allard deferred the choice and Noonan chose to start in the bottom position. Noonan always got out but Allard was able to ride him out in the second, barely.
Since Allard has never given up a nearfall point in his high school career, Van Oort and Allard decided to choose the bottom position instead of neutral like they originally were going to go with.
It ended up being a crucial choice. Noonan rode Allard hard and Allard gave up a stall point with 46 seconds left in the match, making it 2-1. Then with less than 20 seconds left in the match, Noonan was able to turn Allard just enough. The official counted off one. Two. Three. Meaning Noonan already had enough points to go ahead.
"I could feel him starting to get tired," Noonan said. "My coach asked me if I wanted to go neutral. I said 'No, I think I can turn him.' That's what we did. I saw two swipes and I just thought 'Hang on. Don't let him go.' I won my last two matches on top which is a way to win. But I would like to get better at my other positions, too. It feels good to be one of the best guys on top."
The count hit five to give Noonan three points and the 4-2 win as time ticked off the clock.
"Everything he did is what we knew he would do. Sometimes you don't give guys enough credit for what they are really good at," Van Oort said. "We knew that he was pretty tough on top. We talked about choosing neutral when it was our choice and as that match was playing out. Adam has never given up a nearfall point until now. It's just something that proved to be the wrong decision."
Allard has been the face of West Sioux's rise over the past four seasons. As Allard has gone for one state title after the next, more and more of his Falcon teammates have joined him on the podium. This season West Sioux finished in fourth place in 1A, its highest-ever team finish and five Falcons, including Allard as a runner-up, earned a spot on the podium.
Those same teammates were there to console Allard after one of the most devastating losses a wrestler has ever suffered in Iowa.
"Adam Allard has been the face of our program and he will a lot of years to come," Van Oort said. "Very few people in high school wrestling have accomplished what he has. What he has done for our program, we will ove him forever."