West Sioux's Adam Allard upset in bid for 4

"The goal is always to wrestle six minutes as hard as you can and good things will happen," Noonan said. "That's what we did. ... Obviously he's always been one of the best so I've always looked at him as the best guy in the state. When you see someone with that big of goals, you always want to chase after them."

Allard seemed to get off to the kind of start he wanted. After outscoring his first three opponents at state by a combined 43-0, it took a little bit for Allard to feel out Noonan. He was able to anticipate when Noonan tried to make a move and after about a minute went by, Allard was able to get his hand on Noonan's leg and pulled it in a bit, getting some control of the Cascade junior.

Noonan tried to get out of bounds but Allard was able to pull him back in to complete the takedown for a 2-0 lead, which he took into the second period.

Allard and Van Oort watched plenty of film on Noonan and thought they had the right gameplan going into the second period. Allard deferred the choice and Noonan chose to start in the bottom position. Noonan always got out but Allard was able to ride him out in the second, barely.

Since Allard has never given up a nearfall point in his high school career, Van Oort and Allard decided to choose the bottom position instead of neutral like they originally were going to go with.