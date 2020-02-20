West Sioux's Carson Lynott adjusts to 40-pound bump up, Falcons sit in third

The Falcons brought eight wrestlers to the state tournament and advanced six to the quarterfinals. Out of the six victories West Sioux had on Thursday, five were by fall and one was by tech fall, giving the Falcons 23.5 points, which is good for third place currently behind Don Bosco (36 points) and Lisbon (26.5 points).

"If we get all of those guys through (Friday), we would get six placewinners and that would be a big deal," Van Oort said. "I thought we were on fire tonight and we need to carry this momentum into tomorrow."

However, the night didn't off to the best start for the Falcons as Mikey Baker, ranked No. 2 by The Predicament, was down 2-1 going into the second round against West Fork-Sheffield's Kale Petersen, who Baker never beat in youth wrestling. By the second period, Petersen stretched it to a 5-1 lead against the freshman.

On the mat to Baker's right, teammate Braden Graff pinned his opponent in 46 seconds and shortly after, Baker, who is 47-0 on the season, followed Graff's lead. Baker got a takedown midway through the third period and five seconds later, won by fall.