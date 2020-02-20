West Sioux's Carson Lynott adjusts to 40-pound bump up, Falcons sit in third

DES MOINES, Iowa — No one was really surprised when West Sioux's Carson Lynott won his first-round Class 1A state tournament match on Thursday.
Lynott took down Nashua-Plainfield's Evan Kalainoff, who is ranked No. 10 by The Predicament, at the 1:25 mark in the first period and shortly after, he got the pin.
The outcome, even the pin, was expected based on the season Lynott has had since he's ranked No. 3 at 182 pounds and sports a 43-4 record.
"I try not to think too much," Lynott said. "Just go out there and wrestle like I have been all year. Don't overthink what I am doing here."
What's surprising is where Lynott wrestled at last season as a freshman. He qualified for the state tournament at 138 pounds. This season, he is wrestling at a weight class more than 40 pounds above that.
The reasons why Lynott added almost 40 pounds compared to last season are pretty simple.
"I just grew and hit the weight room," said Lynott, who grew two inches and measures in at 6-foot-1 this season.
There's a stark contrast in the wrestling style at 182 pounds compared to 138. Quickness and agility are a major factor at 138 pounds and while they are still a factor at 182 pounds, strength is depended on more than those other two.
Jumping up five classes is a considerable adjustment for any wrestler, especially with the change in technique, but Lynott has seemingly had no problems with the move up, based on his 43 wins. About half of his wins have come by fall with 21. He has three tech fall victories and four major decisions.
Lynott said the biggest thing is just trusting his technique this season.
"I knew it would be a lot different but I'm not cutting weight this year so I would have a lot more energy so I can wrestle a lot easier without getting gassed," Lynott said. "I just let my technique do all of the work, really. I expected things to go better this year."
While Lynott feels his season could've gone a bit better, his four losses are against only two wrestlers. Three of the losses have come against GTRA's Treyton Cacek, who won the 170-pound 1A title last season. The other loss was to Creston/Orient-Macksburg's Jackson Kinsella, the No. 2-ranked 182-pounder in 2A. Kinsella only beat Lynott by an 8-7 decision.
"I just didn't wrestle my best matches against all of them," Lynott said. "I definitely could've done a lot better on a lot of different things during those matches."
Lynott's win was part of what was a banner opening night for West Sioux, which is coming off a third-place finish in the 1A duals on Wednesday and has aspirations of its first-ever top-three finish at the traditional tournament.
The Falcons brought eight wrestlers to the state tournament and advanced six to the quarterfinals. Out of the six victories West Sioux had on Thursday, five were by fall and one was by tech fall, giving the Falcons 23.5 points, which is good for third place currently behind Don Bosco (36 points) and Lisbon (26.5 points).
"If we get all of those guys through (Friday), we would get six placewinners and that would be a big deal," Van Oort said. "I thought we were on fire tonight and we need to carry this momentum into tomorrow."
However, the night didn't off to the best start for the Falcons as Mikey Baker, ranked No. 2 by The Predicament, was down 2-1 going into the second round against West Fork-Sheffield's Kale Petersen, who Baker never beat in youth wrestling. By the second period, Petersen stretched it to a 5-1 lead against the freshman.
On the mat to Baker's right, teammate Braden Graff pinned his opponent in 46 seconds and shortly after, Baker, who is 47-0 on the season, followed Graff's lead. Baker got a takedown midway through the third period and five seconds later, won by fall.
"We were a little flat-footed at 106 and maybe a little shell-shocked by the environment and let them maybe capitalize on us not executing," Van Oort said. "Mikey is never out of a match. Seen it a couple different times (lately) that he's had a couple of big moves pay off. A lot of kids would fold in that position, especially a young guy. To come out of there with a fall and to my knowledge that he hadn't beaten, we are going to build on that."
In his quest for a fourth state title, Adam Allard made quick work of eighth-ranked Karter Decker of MFL-Mar-Mac with a 16-0 tech fall. Cullen Koedam followed with a pin at 132 in 5:19. At 152, WACO's Jaden Williams took Seth Salker down early but Salker got a reversal toward the end of the first period and won by fall in 1:45 to advance to the semifinals.
"This win started during weigh-ins. If you are going to talk smack, you have to back it up. Seth stayed focused and he didn't let them get in his head," Van Oort said. "Yeah we went out there and he got taken down first but Seth is comfortable in the down position, an area we've been working a lot. He came away with a fall against the number eight guy in the state."
Sophomore Drayven Kraft lost both of his matches at 120 and the sophomore is now 0-4 in two state tournament appearances. He ends the season with a 28-16 record. Senior Jose Rodriguez lost both of his matches and finishes his season with a 24-23 record.
"My talk to (Drayven) is that 0-4 has to taste pretty bad and we have to think about that starting tomorrow and over the course of the summer," Van Oort said. "For Jose, anytime your career ends in Des Moines, that's a big deal. We are proud of him and he can count on us for anything."
Other matches in 1A
Woodbury Central's Beau Klingensmith (126) won by fall in 1:46. Sibley-Ocheyedan's Trey Schuck (132) won a 5-0 decision. Western Christian's Jace Mulder (138) won by a 14-0 major decision. Woodbury Central's Nate Monahan (152) won by fall in 3:57. Western Christian's Tristan Mulder (170) won by a 16-5 major decision. Westwood's Jackson Dewald (182) won by fall in 3:35. Hinton's Derek Anderson (195) won a 2-0 decision.
Sioux Central's Chris Ferguson (120) won his consolation match by fall in 2:47. Hinton's Teegan Tschampel (160) won his consolation match by fall in 2:34. MVAOCOU's Kobly Scott (170) won his consolation match by a 9-8 decision. West Monona's Darius Gashe (195) won his consolation match by a 12-9 decision. Western Christian's Eli Van Ginkel (195) won his consolation match by an 11-6 decision. Akron-Westfield's Logan Smith (220) won his consolation match by a 4-1 decision.
The following wrestlers saw their season end on Thursday: Woodbury Central's Ryder Koele (106), Brackett Locke (120) and Max McGill (145) along with Hinton's Wyatt Skuodas (106), Kingsley-Pierson's Damon Schmid (138), Westwood's Hunter Hanner (138) and Sibley-Ocheyedan's Jonathan Krogman (120), Dahson DeJong (160) and Alberto Ortiz (220).