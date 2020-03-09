West Sioux's first trip to state tournament ends with early loss

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Jerome Hoegh’s eyes welled up with tears on Monday after the West Sioux High School boys basketball team lost to North Linn, 56-51, in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

He recalled a story that brought Hoegh back to when Kade Lynott and Hunter Dekkers were third graders, and those two young Falcons stars-to-be kept telling Hoegh how they were going to win a state championship.

“That’s what we wanted and that’s what they wanted,” Hoegh said.

Unfortunately, the Falcons fell short of that goal on their first trip to the state tournament in program history.

“I just love all these guys, and they’re an unselfish group that loves to play the game of basketball,” Hoegh said. “I’m going to remember the fun times with those kids. They’re great people.”

The Lynx (24-0) kept West Sioux quiet, and no one on the Falcons’ group of seven players scored more than 12 points in the game.

The game was low-scoring even though it was a state quarterfinal between two of the highest-scoring offenses in the state.