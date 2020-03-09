West Sioux's first trip to the state basketball tournament ends with loss to North Linn

North Linn won the championship last year by beating Boyden-Hull and has not lost a game in the 2018-19 season so far.

West Sioux held a five-point lead with 6 minutes, 21 seconds remaining in the game. The Falcons went on a small 8-3 run that started near the end of the third quarter which bled over into the beginning of the third quarter.

Bryce Coppock started off the run -- and broke a 35-35 tie -- with 92 seconds left in the third quarter on a jumper, then Coppock ended the rally with a jumper in transition. Coppock’s transition basket put the Falcons up 43-38, and Hoegh thought the Falcons had built enough power to pull away from the Lynx.

“If we get a rebound, we were going to call timeout to slow it down a little bit,” Hoegh said.

Coppock came over to the Falcons from Newell-Fonda, after his mother, Alynn Coppock accepted the West Sioux high school/middle school principal’s job in Hawarden.

He had never made it to the state tournament as a member of the Mustangs, and when he and his family moved to Hawarden, one of his main goals was to make it to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines and end his high school basketball career on the biggest stage in Iowa high school basketball.