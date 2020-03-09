West Sioux's first trip to the state basketball tournament ends with loss to North Linn

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Jerome Hoegh’s eyes welled up with tears on Monday after the West Sioux High School boys basketball team lost to North Linn, 56-51, in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
He recalled a story that brought Hoegh back to when Kade Lynott and Hunter Dekkers were third graders, and those two young Falcons stars-to-be kept telling Hoegh how they were going to win a state championship.
“That’s what we wanted and that’s what they wanted,” Hoegh said.
Unfortunately, the Falcons fell short of that goal on their first trip to the state tournament in program history.
“I just love all these guys, and they’re an unselfish group that loves to play the game of basketball,” Hoegh said. “I’m going to remember the fun times with those kids. They’re great people.”
The Lynx (24-0) kept West Sioux quiet, and no one on the Falcons’ group of seven players scored more than 12 points in the game.
The game was low-scoring even though it was a state quarterfinal between two of the highest-scoring offenses in the state.
“We had to play who we had to play and we had to prepare, and I thought we were prepared,” Hoegh said. “A few offensive boards in the first half really hurt us. We could have had a bigger lead or at least a lead. They’re a good team, and there’s a reason they have 50 wins in a row. We didn’t play the way we needed to beat them.”
North Linn won the championship last year by beating Boyden-Hull and has not lost a game in the 2018-19 season so far.
West Sioux held a five-point lead with 6 minutes, 21 seconds remaining in the game. The Falcons went on a small 8-3 run that started near the end of the third quarter which bled over into the beginning of the third quarter.
Bryce Coppock started off the run -- and broke a 35-35 tie -- with 92 seconds left in the third quarter on a jumper, then Coppock ended the rally with a jumper in transition. Coppock’s transition basket put the Falcons up 43-38, and Hoegh thought the Falcons had built enough power to pull away from the Lynx.
“If we get a rebound, we were going to call timeout to slow it down a little bit,” Hoegh said.
Coppock came over to the Falcons from Newell-Fonda, after his mother, Alynn Coppock accepted the West Sioux high school/middle school principal’s job in Hawarden.
He had never made it to the state tournament as a member of the Mustangs, and when he and his family moved to Hawarden, one of his main goals was to make it to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines and end his high school basketball career on the biggest stage in Iowa high school basketball.
“This has always been a dream of mine, and I’m glad I got to finish my career here,” Coppock said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but it was an experience I’ll never forget. This was one of the goals, but at the end of the day, it wasn’t our end goal. It’ll sting for awhile. We did a lot of good things this season, and that’s what I’ll remember.”
Coppock was one of the two Falcons who scored 12 points, and the Lynx limited him to a 4-for-6 night from the floor and the same ratio at the free-throw line.
Entering Monday’s game, Coppock led the Falcons with 25.1 points per game and was shooting 55 percent from the floor.
“Obviously, they did a great job on me,” Coppock said of North Linn’s defense. “We just needed a couple more shots from our role players. We played great as a team, and at the end of the day, it just wasn’t enough.”
Lynott was the other Falcons leading scorer with 12 points.
West Sioux also opened up the third quarter with an 8-0 run. Baxter Walsh hit a 3-pointer with 6:18 left in the third and then Mason Coppock followed with a 3 before Bryce Coppock’s game-tying jumper.
The Falcons had a chance to tie the game at 54 with 9 seconds left, but a turnover on an inbound play by Walsh gave the Lynx the ball back.
West Sioux had to foul and Austin Hilmer hit two free throws as insurance.
Hoegh believed the difference down the stretch was that the Lynx made more shots through contact than his team did.
“We had a couple nice takes with contact and we were going to put it in, and if one of ours goes our way and one of theirs doesn’t go their way, that’s the game,” Hoegh said. “That’s the way it goes sometimes.”