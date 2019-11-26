West Sioux's Hunter Dekkers leads IPSWA All-State football list

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association All-State football teams were announced early Tuesday morning.
Captains were picked for each class and each captain needed to be a senior on the first team of the class their are in.
In Class 1A, West Sioux quarterback Hunter Dekkers was named the captain of the team. The Iowa State recruit set the single-season passing yards mark along with the all-time passing yards and passing touchdowns mark in Iowa prep football history.
Joining Dekkers as captains are Don Bosco's Thomas Even in 8-man, Tate Hagen of West Hancock in A, Algona's Wyatt Wegener in 2A, Western Dubuque's Calvin Harris in 3A and Dowling Catholic's Michael Keough in 4A.
In Class 3A, Denison-Schleswig senior Terrence Weah landed a spot on the first team as one of the running backs. Weah finished the season with 1,075 yards and 12 touchdowns on 132 carries. He averaged 8.1 yards per carry. He also had three touchdown receptions.
Le Mars' Aisea Toki was a first-team 3A at-large selection on defense. The senior had 51 tackles on the season including two tackles for a loss. He also intercepted a pass and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown. Toki recovered two fumbles on the season.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior quarterback Daniel Wright, who led 3A in passing with 2,997 yards (along good for third in the state) and 32 interceptions, was the 3A second-team quarterback, along with SB-L senior wide receiver Deric Fitzgerald, who was fifth in the state with 78 receptions, and Spencer senior offensive lineman Brady Schlager.
Bishop Heelan senior Kobe Clayborne, who led 3A in sacks with 10 and also had 20 solo tackles for loss, was a 3A second-team defensive lineman along with SB-L senior linebacker Spencer Kleene.
SB-L senior offensive lineman Wade Phair and Spencer senior running back Isaiah Spencer were both named to the 3A third-team on offense and Storm Lake senior linebacker Colton Dreith, SB-L senior defensive back Corey Bates and Heelan sophomore punter Ian Gill were all named to the 3A third-team on defense.
Dekkers, a senior, not only led 1A in passing, he led the state with 3,640 yards passing along with leading 1A with 36 passing touchdowns. He completed 62 percent of his passes and only threw four interceptions as he was named the captain of the first team. He also rushed for 439 yards and nine touchdowns.
West Sioux senior wide receiver Kade Lynott was named to the 1A first team after leading the state with 1,594 yards receiving. He led 1A with 16 touchdown receptions and was third in 1A with 78 receptions. Lynott also had 643 rushing yards and led 1A with 2,237 rushing and receiving yards combined.
West Lyon, the 1A state champions, had three players on three players land 1A first-team offensive honors. Senior offensive lineman Jordan Ver Meer and senior Jordan DeSmet were both named to the first-team as both were key cogs in helping the Wildcats run for 3,442 yards, the third most in 1A. Senior running back Logan Meyer was named to the first team after rushing for 1,350 yards and 25 touchdowns, tied for the second-most in 1A. Meyer averaged 7.4 yards per carry and caught 19 passes for 467 yards.
West Lyon also had three players named to the 1A first team on defense. Senior defensive back Jalyn Gramstad tied for third in 1A with six interceptions to go with 36.5 tackles, including two for a loss. He also recovered two fumbles. Senior Gavin Lorenzen was named a first-team kick returner after averaging 44.6 yards per return and had two kickoff returns for a touchdown. He also returned 11 punts for a 27.1 yards per return average and had a touchdown. Senior Davion Sterner was named an at-large first-team member after finishing with 68.5 tackles, including 14.5 tackles for loss. Sterner also had four sacks.
Western Christian junior defensive lineman Levi Vanden Bos was named a first-team selection after finishing the season with 47.5 tackles, including 10 for loss, and seven sacks.
West Sioux senior Bryce Coppock and West Sioux junior Jason Topete were both named to the 1A second team on offense. Western Christian senior defensive lineman Eli VanGinkel, West Lyon senior linebacker Gauge Erickson and West Sioux junior Seth Salker, as an at-larger, were both named to the 1A second team on defense.
Unity Christian junior defensive lineman Jacob Dragstra, Western Christian senior defensive back Kobi Baccam and Cherokee senior defensive back Ryan Hurd were all named to the 1A third team on defense.
Class 2A state champions OABCIG had four players named to the 2A first-team offense. Junior quarterback Cooper DeJean was second in the state with 3,546 passing yards and he threw for 42 touchdowns, the third-most in the state and the most in 2A. DeJean also had 1,292 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns. He led the state with 4,838 combined rushing and passing yards. Senior wide receiver Jake Nieman led 2A and was third in the state with 1,304 yards receiving and led 2A with 16 receiving touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Easton Harms was second in the state with 89 receptions, the most in 2A, and had 1,114 receiving yards, the second-most in 2A, and nine touchdowns. Senior offensive lineman Sam Devitt was named to the first team.
Sioux Center senior Damon Walhof was named the 2A first-team punter after finishing second in 2A with 40.1 yards per punt with a long of 72 yards.
Spirit Lake senior running back Joe Stein was named to the 2A second team on offense. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock junior Dylan Winkel, MOC-Floyd Valley senior defensive back Michael Rudden and OABCIG senior William Grote, as an at-large, were all named to the 2A second team on defense.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley senior Josh Heitritter and teammate senior Brandon Roemeling along with CL/G-LR senior offensive lineman Jarrett Meyer and Spirit Lake senior Brent Scott, as an at-large, were named to the 2A third team on offense. CL/G-LR sophomore Cooper Spiess and OABCIG sophomore Ethan Shever, as an at-large selection, were named to the 2A third team on defense.
In Class A, Woodbury Central senior wide receiver Ethan Copeland was named to the first team after catching 42 receptions for 690 yards and seven touchdowns. South O'Brien senior running back Tristan Wilson was third in the state with 2,295 yards and had 24 rushing touchdowns. He averaged 8.0 yards per carry and was named to the first team on offense. Hinton senior Andrew Hessa was second in the state with nine field goals made and had a long of 50 yards as he was named the first-team kicker.
Westwood had two players named Class A first-team on defense. Senior linebacker Carter Copple had 58.5 tackles, including nine solo tackles for loss and two sacks. he also had three interceptions and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Senior defensive back Sam Miller had five interceptions and finished with 51 tackles.
Hinton senior defensive lineman Tanner Eilts was a first-team selection after finishing with 61.5 tackles. He led Class A with 14 solo sacks, which was also tied for the second-most in the state. He also had 17 tackles for loss.
Woodbury Central senior Wade Mitchell was named a first-team A selection as a linebacker. He finished with 54.5 tackles including six solo tackles for a loss. He also recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.
Woodbury Central senior wide receiver Mitchell Countryman and South O'Brien senior offensive lineman Noah Fuhrman were Class A second-team offensive selections. South O'Brien senior Darien Keith, Hinton senior linebacker Teegan Tschampel and Westwood senior Luke Lyon were all named Class A second-team defensive selections.
Alta-Aurelia senior offensive lineman Jair Lopez, South O'Brien senior offensive lineman Thomas Nelson, West Monona senior offensive lineman Dylan Stroman and Sioux Central junior Jayden Harder, as an at-large selection, were all named to the Class A third team on offense. Woodbury Central junior defensive lineman Gaige Heissel, Lawton-Bronson senior defensive lineman Zach Verzano, Alta-Aurelia senior linebacker Alex DeRoos, Woodbury Central junior defensive back Beau Klingensmith, Alta-Aurelia senior defensive back Carson Elston were all named Class A third-team selection on defense.
In 8-man, Remsen St. Mary's had two players named to the first team on defense. Senior defensive lineman Skyler Waldschmitt led the state with 31 solo tackles for loss and led the state with 16 solo sacks. He finished with 77 tackles and recovered two fumbles. RSM senior linebacker Noah Schroeder led the state with 158.5 tackles. He also had 22 tackles for loss, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Harris-Lake Park senior wide receiver Isaac Ihren and RSM senior offensive lineman Brady Homan were both named to the 8-man second team on offense. Harris-Lake park senior defensive lineman Abdulla Elbuytari was a second-team defensive selection.
RSM junior quarterback Blaine Harpenau was an 8-man third-team selection