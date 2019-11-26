West Sioux's Hunter Dekkers leads IPSWA All-State football list

West Lyon also had three players named to the 1A first team on defense. Senior defensive back Jalyn Gramstad tied for third in 1A with six interceptions to go with 36.5 tackles, including two for a loss. He also recovered two fumbles. Senior Gavin Lorenzen was named a first-team kick returner after averaging 44.6 yards per return and had two kickoff returns for a touchdown. He also returned 11 punts for a 27.1 yards per return average and had a touchdown. Senior Davion Sterner was named an at-large first-team member after finishing with 68.5 tackles, including 14.5 tackles for loss. Sterner also had four sacks.

Western Christian junior defensive lineman Levi Vanden Bos was named a first-team selection after finishing the season with 47.5 tackles, including 10 for loss, and seven sacks.

West Sioux senior Bryce Coppock and West Sioux junior Jason Topete were both named to the 1A second team on offense. Western Christian senior defensive lineman Eli VanGinkel, West Lyon senior linebacker Gauge Erickson and West Sioux junior Seth Salker, as an at-larger, were both named to the 1A second team on defense.

Unity Christian junior defensive lineman Jacob Dragstra, Western Christian senior defensive back Kobi Baccam and Cherokee senior defensive back Ryan Hurd were all named to the 1A third team on defense.