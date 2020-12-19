West Sioux scores four titles at Elk Point-Jefferson Invitational

Now the Falcons get some to rest-and-recoup time. West Sioux's next tournament isn't until Jan. 9 and while there is a dual before that, it allows some of the nagging injuries to go away.

The end goal is to be fully healthy by the sectional tournament.

"The thing we have going for us, we still have a lot of talent in our room that isn't in our lineup right now. We plan to walk into the sectional with a full lineup," Van Oort said. "It's easy to get caught up in every win and every loss but we can't get short-sighted on what our goals really are. We are going to continue to focus on that. We will get through it, our kids our fighters and come late in the second half of the season, we will be where we need to be."

West Sioux also had the outstanding wrestler of the invite as Baker claimed the honor.

After suffering his only loss of the season at last week's tournament to second-ranked Hagen Heistand of Logan-Magnolia, Baker bounced back in a big way. He won his quarterfinal by fall in 21 seconds and then pinned his opponent in 11 seconds in the semifinals.

He faced the top-ranked wrestler at 132 pounds in Class A in South Dakota in the title match, Canton's Andy Meyer, who is also a state champion. A takedown and a nearfall gave Baker a 5-0 lead going into the second period.