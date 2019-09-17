DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Sioux High School football team on Tuesday remained at No. 1 of the Associated Press Iowa high school football poll.
The Falcons (3-0) earned 89 points in the vote, ahead of Dike-New Hartford's 80 points. West Sioux also earned eight of the nine first-place votes in this week's survey.
West Sioux defeated Sioux Center, 24-6, last week. Quarterback Hunter Dekkers was 20-for-30 for 260 yards passing in the win.
The Falcons' next game is Friday at home against Gehlen Catholic.
West Lyon and Western Christian stayed put at their respective spots in the Class 1A poll. The Wildcats are again fifth and the Wolfpack are ninth with both teams owning 3-0 records.
Class 3A
Sergeant Bluff-Luton earned the No. 8 spot in this week's poll as one of nine teams with a perfect 3-0 record in the top-10.
The Warriors took care of East last Thursday in a 41-0 win at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
Next up, SB-L travels to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
Storm Lake received three votes.
Class 2A
You have free articles remaining.
For the second straight week, OABCIG (3-0) found itself in a tie with another team. This week, it's in the No. 9 spot with Crestwood, even though the Cadets are 2-1 entering Week 4.
The Falcons face Storm Lake this week after beating Cherokee 64-19 last week.
Class A
Westwood (3-0) stayed fifth in this week's poll, receiving 53 points.
The Rebels host Missouri Valley on Friday.
South O'Brien (3-0) entered the poll for the first time this week, as the Wolverines received 13 points for the 10th-place spot.
The Wolverines' three wins have been against GTRA, Sheldon and last week, a 15-0 win over Alta-Aurelia.
8-Man
Remsen St. Mary's moved up a spot to the No. 2 spot this week, receiving 74 points behind powerhouse Don Bosco of Gilbertville.
The Hawks are 3-0 following a 61-2 win over Kingsley-Pierson, and will defend their perfect record this week against River Valley.
Harris-Lake Park also received votes.