West Sioux with four champs at Elk Point-Jefferson Invitational

ELK POINT, S.D. — While the West Sioux High School wrestling team would like to win the Elk Point-Jefferson Invitational, the Falcons know the ultimate goal is to be competing at their best at the end of the season.
To do that, West Sioux has to be healthy.
The Falcons have been dealing with some nagging injuries so West Sioux coach Mark Van Oort gave some wrestlers the weekend off as the Falcons brought only eight wrestlers to the Elk Point-Jefferson Invitational on Saturday.
Still, West Sioux came away with four individuals titles — Braden Graff (113), Cameron Clark (126), Mikey Baker (132) and Cullen Koedam (138) — and scored enough points (111) to finish in second place.
Canton won the tournament with 210 points, Parkston was third with 86. Hinton finished in fourth with 83.5 points, EP-J was fifth with 75, Beresford/Alcester-Hudson was ninth with 52 and Dakota Valley was 10th with 20 points.
"I think we wrestled really well in the finals, going four-for-four," Van Oort said. "In general, we walk away with things to work on in the second half of the season and we will focus on getting the team to 100 percent. The goals haven't changed. I am proud of the guys. Second place at a relatively tough tournament is a good day for us. We got some really valuable mat time this weekend."
Now the Falcons get some to rest-and-recoup time. West Sioux's next tournament isn't until Jan. 9 and while there is a dual before that, it allows some of the nagging injuries to go away by that time.
The end goal is to be fully healthy by the sectional tournament.
"The thing we have going for us, we still have a lot of talent in our room that isn't in our lineup right now. We plan to walk into the sectional with a full lineup," Van Oort said. "It's easy to get caught up in every win and every loss but we can't get short-sighted on what our goals really are. We are going to continue to focus on that. We will get through it, our kids our fighters and come late in the second half of the season, we will be where we need to be."
West Sioux also had the outstanding wrestler of the invite as Baker claimed the honor.
After suffering his only loss of the season at last week's tournament to second-ranked Hagen Heistand of Logan-Magnolia, Baker bounced back in a big way. He won his quarterfinal by fall in 21 seconds and then pinned his opponent in 11 seconds in the semifinals.
He faced the top-ranked wrestler at 132 pounds in Class A in South Dakota in the title match, Canton's Andy Meyer, who is also a state champion. A takedown and a nearfall gave Baker a 5-0 lead going into the second period.
Baker went on to claim the 132-pound crown and most outstanding wrestler award with a 7-0 decision. He's now 19-1 on the season.
"For Mikey to put up five points in the first period and then close with a takedown, we know (Meyer) well because he's a Legends of Gold kid and we are really pleased with that effort from Mikey," Van Oort said. "Coming off a loss in the finals last to Heistand, this week in practice it was a gut check, changing some of the things that happened last week. Moving your feet, working on conditioning, wrestling from top position looking for points.
Support Local Journalism
"In general, I thought Mikey made a lot of great adjustments."
Graff won the Falcons' first title of the day at 113 pounds. After a first-round bye, Graff won by fall in 1:13 in the semifinals and faced Parkston's Wyatt Anderson for the title. Graff, who is ranked No. 2 in Class 1A at 113, got out to a big lead quickly and got the pin in 3:38 to improve to 16-0 on the season.
"Braden is wrestling as well as I have ever seen him wrestle," Van Oort said. "He goes into break on a pretty high note."
Clark broke his nose at a tournament last week and tried to use a face shield in his first match at 126 in the semifinals. Clark won by a 12-3 major decision but choose to stick with his regular headgear in the title match against Parkston's Porter Neugebauer.
Clark's goal was to finish the match quickly and he got the fall in 3:10.
"He decided he didn't like the mask," Van Oort said. "That's a tough kid out of Parkston and Cameron wrestled really well, locking that cradle in during the second period."
Koedam wrestled at 145 pounds in last week's tournament but decided to drop down to 138 on Saturday.
Not only did Koedam make the cut, he continued his strong start to the season, improving to 20-0 with three pins, including sticking Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon's Jaymison Bjorum in 3:34 in the 138 title match.
"Cullen is big there. He will continue to be at 145 for us quite a bit but postseason, he will be down at 138," Van Oort said. "He looks good and feels good. I am excited about that and I thought he wrestled well. He's getting into his offense better than I've ever seen him, so some real positives there."
Koedam is now 20-0 with the three victories on Saturday.
"I've been keeping my feet going, doing the stuff that we've been working on in practice," Koedam said. "I am just worried about working hard, in tournaments and duals. Just no days off, keep grinding."
While wrestling can be a grind, Koedam is having a lot of fun, especially with practice partners such as Clark, Baker and Ty Kennedy.
All of them push each other, which has made that part of West Sioux's lineup so strong.
"It's a blast. We are battling every day, getting after each other. We keep pushing each other harder and harder so we can reach our goals, which is a state title," Koedam said. "We push each other off the mat, too. Telling each other to get that extra takedown, that other turn. Help them feel things if they are not feeling it."
Keegan McMillan won his first match at 285 pounds before pulling out of the tournament with an injury. He's 10-9 on the season. Zac Finzen lost in his 120-pound consolation semifinal and is 14-4. Jeshua Cervantes went 1-2 at 182 and is 13-7. Juan Topete also went 1-2 at 195 and is 15-6 on the season.
"Zac has 21 wins with junior varsity and varsity and that's pretty good for being in a backup role to Graff and (Drayven) Kraft," Van Oort said. "Jeshua and Juan both have a bunch of wins for us."
Alcester-Hudson's Logan Serck knocked off top-ranked Seth Peterson of Canton by a 7-5 decision to win the 152-pound title and Hinton's Derek Anderson went 4-0 in the 220-pound round-robin tournament, beating Canton's Marshall Baldwin 3-0 in the final match.
Go Online
For more photos from the Elk Point-Jefferson Invitational, go to siouxcityjournal.com.
For more on the tournament, see Monday's E-Edition for a prep wrestling notebook that will also be online at siouxcityjournal.com.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Justin Rust
Sports Editor
I’m the sports editor and lifelong Northwest Iowan (Central Lyon grad). I follow the Twins and Vikings and like catching up on my comic collection when I have time.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.