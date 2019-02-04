For the second season in a row, West Sioux and Woodbury Central are both hoping to make the trip to Wells Fargo Arena for the Class 1A state wrestling duals.
Last season West Sioux qualified for the state duals for the first time in the program's history and finished in sixth place. Woodbury Central made its eighth trip and finished in seventh place.
On Tuesday, West Sioux hosts a 1A regional dual. The Falcons, ranked No. 5, face No. 29 Westwood in the first round and the other semifinal is No. 10 Underwood vs. No. 23 West Lyon, which is sending three wrestlers to the district tournament.
"This was a team goal at the beginning of the year. We had 29 kids on the team last year and 23 wrestled at Wells Fargo and the ones that didn't wrestle, warmed up. It's a special place," West Sioux coach Mark Van Oort said. "At the beginning of the year, we had 40 kids and we want to take all 40 and qualifying for state duals will make that happen. It's a very big goal for our program.
"Last year helped them understand that goal and we talked about it regularly. Keep your goals in front of you. Make everyone know your goals so everyone can hold you to them."
No. 7 Woodbury Central travels to Missouri Valley and is the top-ranked team there. The Wildcats face unranked Riverside. The other semifinal is No. 11 Missouri Valley against unranked AHSTW.
"I think it turned out alright for us. You don't want to take any matchups for granted," Woodbury Central coach Jake Thomas said. "On paper, if we go and wrestle the way we are capable of, it will be a good opportunity for us."
GTRA qualified for the regional duals and will wrestle at Emmetsburg on Tuesday. GTRA is ranked No. 14 and faces No. 12 Central Springs in the semifinals. The other semifinal is No. 6 Emmetsburg vs. No. 44 ACGC. Emmetsburg finished ahead of GTRA at the sectional tournament this past weekend.
Woodbury Central brings five ranked wrestlers, according to The Predicament, to its regional dual - Beau Klingensmith (No. 2 at 113), Nate Monahan No. 6 at 138), Wade Mitchell (No. 2 at 145), Garrett Arment (No. 5 at 152) and Jim Moss (No. 8 at 170).
On the other hand, Riverside only has one ranked wrestler - Jace Rose (No. 10 at 106).
The Wildcats had a good showing at sectionals and hopes the momentum carries over to Tuesday.
"We've dealt with injuries and sicknesses, just like everyone, and I don't know if it felt like we had our whole team going at the same time," Thomas said. "We had a nice day at sectionals on Saturday. That's the start of getting things going in the right direction. Get those injuries out of the way and keep the momentum going."
Missouri Valley will be a challenge for Woodbury Central. MV brings four ranked wrestlers to the duals but two of them are scheduled to match up with a couple of Woodbury Central wrestlers. Duke Kyle is ranked No. 6 at 145 (which is where Mitchell is ranked) and Connor Lange is ranked No. 6 at 152 (which is where Arment is ranked).
Also ranked for Missouri Valley are Nick Haynes (No. 4 at 170) and Arron Olson (No. 2 at 285).
Thomas said his team has a positive attitude going into Tuesday's dual even with the challenge Missouri Valley presents.
"We will see who goes out and gets it done," Thomas said. "We are feeling positive as a team and it's a good opportunity and it has a good chance of being a positive day for us."
Van Oort isn't overlooking Westwood at all in the first round. Trenton Dirks is the Rebels only ranked wrestler (No. 10 at 285) but Van Oort sees a quality Westwood lineup.
"We need to get past a Westwood program that shocked their sectional by getting second. They are a well-coached team and that's a team that we saw at the beginning of the season that's not the same lineup," Van Oort said. "I think we have to make sure we take care of business against Westwood."
West Sioux has five ranked wrestlers - Cullen Koedam (No. 8 at 113), Adam Allard (No. 1 at 120), Dillon Lynott (No. 8 at 132), Kory Van Oort (No. 2 at 152) and Logan Koedam (No. 5 at 195). But even though West Sioux is ranked higher than Underwood dual-wise, the Eagles have one more ranked wrestler than the Falcons - Stevie Barnes (No. 1 at 106), Weston Allen (No. 7 at 120), Logan James (No. 5 at 132), Nick Hamilton (No. 2 at 138), Blake Thomsen (No. 4 at 145) and Michael Baker (No. 10 at 160).
So there are plenty of intriguing matchups in a West Sioux vs. Underwood dual - Barnes vs. Klingensmith, Allard or Allen, James vs. Dillon Lynott, Hamilton vs. Monahan, Mitchell vs. Thomsen, Kory Van Oort vs. Baker or Baker vs. Moss.
Van Oort said it's going to be a battle to get to the state duals.
"This might be the first meeting between the two schools that we know about. Underwood has some good ranked kids. I expect it to be a full-on battle and that's what you expect to have," Van Oort said. "Pitting ranked kids against ranked kids and hopefully we come out on top and have a chance to have those matches prepare us for the postseason.
"I have a lot of confidence in our Falcons. We have a lot of firepower."