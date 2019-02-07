Two of the top Class 1A wrestling programs in Northwest Iowa collide at the district tournament on Saturday in Sibley.
West Sioux, which is ranked No. 5 by the Predicament, and Woodbury Central, ranked No. 6, will both be at Sibley-Ocheyedan High School when wrestling starts at noon on Saturday, giving the day a bit of a mini-state tournament feel to it.
Both programs are looking at it as a tough day and instead of it being a rivalry, both coaches see it as a day where both teams will be challenged as the top two wrestlers from each weight class advance to the state tournament.
"I have a lot of respect for Jake Thomas and the team he's put together in Moville. He has Beau Klingensmith, Garrett Arment, Wade Mitchell, Nate Monahan, kids that I've known since they were youth wrestlers," West Sioux coach Mark Van Oort said. "We have our guys, too. We are always excited for good competition and we are prepared for good competition."
Woodbury Central coach Jake Thomas said the whole purpose is to wrestle in tough tournaments and districts like this.
"It feels like a solid district. A lot of credit to West Sioux and what they've got. It's a good district and there are going to be some good kids staying home," Thomas said. We go to tournaments hoping to test ourselves. Districts will be tough but I don't think we have a tougher road than anyone else. It's a solid district."
Van Oort has a good amount of respect for Woodbury Central but he also remembers last season when Woodbury Central won the district title over the Falcons.
"I know Jake will come in and they are going to want to beat up on the Falcons if they get a chance. We are going to want to beat up on the Wildcats, too," Van Oort said. "It's all in respect and good competition and we talk regularly about that stuff. We both have a game face."
The Falcons have five ranked wrestlers - Cullen Koedam (No. 8 at 113), Adam Allard (a two-time state champion and ranked No. 1 at 120), Dillon Lynott (No. 8 at 132), Kory Van Oort (No. 2 at 152) and Logan Koedam (No. 5 at 195). Also advancing from sectionals are Drayven Kraft (106), Andrew Cox (145) and Brandon Schuller (160) and Trevor Schuller (182).
West Sioux comes into the tournament fresh off winning its regional dual. It's the second season in a row that the Falcons qualified for the 1A state duals. The Falcons have won every dual and every tournament since Christmas break.
"There's a swagger that our kids have and they believe that they will win. Our team is relaxed but when the lights are on, they are ready to go," Van Oort said. "Advancing 10 guys to sectionals, those guys are fired up. We weighed in 26 kids last Saturday and we are trying to keep a lot of kids prepared. Momentum and family are really carrying is through this season."
Woodbury Central won its sectional in West Lyon last Saturday. Klingensmith (No. 2 at 113), Monahan (No. 6 at 138), Mitchell (No. 2 at 145), Arment (No. 5 at 152) and Jim Moss (No. 8 at 170) are the Wildcats five ranked wrestlers. Also advancing to the districts for Woodbury Central are Christian Krueger (106), Brackett Locke (120), Tristen Jessen (126) and Seth Stamm (160).
"We go up there with nine guys and the expectation is to compete with all nine. Granted everyone else will look to do the same and it's tough," Thomas said. "If we cna get nine through, great. We will see come Saturday. It's been a great group of kids and they make it a ton of fun and I wish them all of the success on Saturday. They put a ton of effort into it."
Alta-Aurelia, East Sac County, Lawton-Bronson, MVAO-COU, Sioux Central and Westwood all had wrestlers advance to Sibley's district.
Alta-Aurelia's Nick Gaes is ranked No. 2 at 220. Alex De Roos (182) and Brandon Mier (195) also advance for the Warriors. East Sac County is sending Nathan Thomsen (132), Garret Bruce (170) and Kipp Corbin (285) to districts and Lawton-Bronson is sending Cody Feddersen (182).
For MVAO-COU, Bryce Kafton is ranked No. 7 at 138. Sioux Central is sending Josh Ferguson (120) and Grant Smith (126).
Westwood's Trenton Dirks is ranked No. 10 at 285 and Nathan Fylstra (152) and Zach Adams (195) both advanced for the Rebels.
Akron-Westfield, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Hinton, Kingsley-Pierson, Sibley-Ocheyedan, West Lyon and Western Christian all advanced wrestlers to Saturday's district in Sibley.
Akron-Westfield's John Henrich is ranked No. 1 at 160 and Jader Briggs (106) and Taylor Heeren (220) also advanced. Chase Verbrugge (132) advanced for HMS and Wyatt Skuodas (113), Aiden Christiansen (120), Logan Sewell (152), Derek Anderson (182) and Thomas Bishop (195) all advanced for Hinton. For Kingsley-Pierson, Alex Hanner (170) advanced.
Sibley-Ocheyedan's Trey Schuck is ranked No. 6 at 126 pounds and advanced as did teammate Garrett Sarringer (138). West Lyon's William Kooi (145), Easton Fleshman (220) and Jordan Ver Meer (285) all advanced.
Western Christian's Tristan Mulder is ranked No. 7 at 170 pounds and advanced as did teammate Bryce Van Dyken (285).
Some of the ranked matchups could include Klingensmith vs. Cullen Koedam at 120, Monahan vs. Kafton at 138, Van Oort vs. Arment at 152, Henrich vs. South Central Calhoun's Chase McAlister and Mulder vs. Moss.
GTRA advanced seven wrestlers to its district in Lake Mills. Treyton Cacek is ranked No. 2 at 170 and could face No. 9 Tate Hagen of West Hancock. Carter Murray is ranked No. 6 at 182 and could face either No. 3 Tucker Kroeze of Belmond-Klemme or No. 9 Cole Kelly of West Hancock. Cade Steelman is ranked No. 10 at 220 and could face No. 8 Teddy Behrens of Central Springs.
Also advancing for GTRA are Cade Stearns (113), Brett Triggs (138), Lucas Hoffman (152) and Spencer Roth (160).
West Monona advanced two wrestlers to the district in Underwood. Darius Gashe is ranked No. 7 at 195 and Seth Watson (152) also advanced.