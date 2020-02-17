West Sioux wrestling hoping for another top-3 dual finish

The Falcons will lean on those eight state individual qualifiers but two wrestlers who didn't qualify, seniors Dillon Lynott and Kyler Bak, will have key roles at state duals.

For the first time in his career, Lynott failed to qualify for the traditional state tournament. That choked Van Oort up a bit but he knows Lynott, who was ranked No. 4 at 145 pounds in Class 1A, will be there in crucial moments for his team on Wednesday.

"We are a pretty tight family. That kid walks away and he knows his dream of winning a state title is gone. I watched him go through those emotions but when he got past those emotions, he was there cheering on guys like his brother (Carson) and there to give Jose (Rodriguez) a hug as he punched his first state ticket," Van Oort said. "I know that Dillon is going to be there for us and he's going to regroup.

"Kyler is going to recover and put the team first now. He will make sure that he puts the team first."

What Van Oort knows is no matter what happens at the state duals is that it will be hard to be tougher than the Falcons, which assistant coach Mark Rens proved on Saturday. After Rodriguez won his first match, he came charging toward Van Oort and Rens. Van Oort turned and Rens took the full force of the 285-pounder, who accidentally broke Rens' nose.