West Sioux wrestling hoping for another top-3 state dual finish

Last season the West Sioux wrestling team did something not many were expecting at the Class 1A state dual tournament in Des Moines.
After beating Lake Mills in the first round, West Sioux had to beat one of either Don Bosco, Denver or Lisbon, three programs with more storied histories than the Falcons.
West Sioux lost its semifinal to Don Bosco, which went on to win another 1A state dual title last season, but the Falcons made some noise in the third-place match against Lisbon.
West Sioux knocked off third-seeded Lisbon by the narrowest of margins, 33-32, meaning the Falcons came home with the third-place trophy in only its second time at the 1A state duals.
This season, for the third-straight year, West Sioux finds itself back at the 1A state dual tournament, which is on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. This time, West Sioux goes in with its highest seed ever at No. 3. Don Bosco is the No. 1 seed and Lisbon is No. 2.
Last season's win over Lisbon showed the Falcons they have the firepower to compete with those top programs. Plus West Sioux has made a name for itself in other boys sports. West Sioux has won two state football titles in three seasons and had a state semifinal appearance this season to go along with a trip to the state tournament for baseball this past summer. The Falcons are currently ranked in the top-five in boys' basketball in Class 2A this season.
With all of the success West Sioux has had on the mat and off it, it excites Falcon head coach Mark Van Oort as the team prepares for the state dual tournament on Wednesday.
"It was exciting to bring back that trophy and put it in the trophy case. It was another lesson for our guys that we can do that stuff at West Sioux," Van Oort said. "Having this be our third trip to the duals, having two state individual champions in wrestling last year, football, baseball, all of these things are lessons. That lesson is that we can do great things at West Sioux.
"I think our guys believe that. That third-place win was big."
West Sioux has a formidable opponent in the quarterfinals as the Falcons face sixth-seeded Denver.
"There could've been a case made for them as a four or five seed and that's a team that is pretty familiar with the state duals," Van Oort said. "They've had five to six guys ranked all year. They are tough. We are preparing to go in there and we are working on our strategy for that dual."
The winner likely faces second-seeded Lisbon in the quarterfinals, the team West Sioux knocked off for third place last season.
"We have some familiarity with Lisbon from last year and I am sure they have a little bit of extra motivation to want to beat us," Van Oort said. "I expect for them to come out swinging. We have eight state qualifiers, they have eight."
The Falcons will lean on those eight state individual qualifiers but two wrestlers who didn't qualify, seniors Dillon Lynott and Kyler Bak, will have key roles at state duals.
For the first time in his career, Lynott failed to qualify for the traditional state tournament. That choked Van Oort up a bit but he knows Lynott, who was ranked No. 4 at 145 pounds in Class 1A, will be there in crucial moments for his team on Wednesday.
"We are a pretty tight family. That kid walks away and he knows his dream of winning a state title is gone. I watched him go through those emotions but when he got past those emotions, he was there cheering on guys like his brother (Carson) and there to give Jose (Rodriguez) a hug as he punched his first state ticket," Van Oort said. "I know that Dillon is going to be there for us and he's going to regroup.
"Kyler is going to recover and put the team first now. He will make sure that he puts the team first."
What Van Oort knows is no matter what happens at the state duals is that it will be hard to be tougher than the Falcons, which assistant coach Mark Rens proved on Saturday. After Rodriguez won his first match, he came charging toward Van Oort and Rens. Van Oort turned and Rens took the full force of the 285-pounder, who accidentally broke Rens' nose.
Instead of going to the hospital, Adam Allard's dad popped Rens' nose back in place and he finished the day with a big bandage on his nose and a plug in each of his nostrils.
"We are the mighty Falcons," Van Oort said.