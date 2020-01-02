West Sioux wrestling wins two on Thursday

HAWARDEN, Iowa -- West Sioux had little trouble with Central Lyon/George-Little Rock and Sibley-Ocheyedan on Thursday. West Sioux defeated CL/GLR 51-27 and took down Sibley-Ocheyedan 60-18.

West Sioux the first five matches against the Lions. Mikey Baker (106), Drayven Kraft (120) each won by fall and Adam Allard (126) won by tech fall for the Falcons when Dax DeGrott (132) scored the Lions' first points with a pin.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cullen Koedam won by fall at 138 for West Sioux when the Lions got a forfeit win. Seth Salker then won by fall at 142 to keep the Falcons comfortable lead. Kalen Meyer won by fall for the Lions at 160 and then Bryan Hernandez (170). picked up a major decision and the Falcons got a win by forfeit to put it out of reach.

The Lions won by forfeit before West Sioux's Kyler Bak won by fall at 220. The Lions got their final three points with an 8-2 decision from Jarrett Meyer at 285.

Against Sibley-Ocheyedan, Braden Graff (113) won by fall. Allard bumped up to 132 and the top-ranked wrestler at 126 in Class 1A and scored an 11-2 major decision for Trey Schuck, ranked No. 3 at 132. Koedam won by fall and Salker won a 7-3 decision. For the Generals, Alberto Ortiz won by fall at 220.

The Lions defeated Sibley-Ocheyedan 69-9. Brock Klarenbeek (120), De Groot, Daniel Schriever (138), Kalen Meyer, Dylann Van Berkum (170), Dylan Winkel (195), Josh Riibe (220), Jarrett Meyer and Cam Borman (106) all won by fall for the Lions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0