West Sioux's Braden Graff wins match by sudden victory at Night of Conflict

SIOUX CITY — IAwrestle’s Night of Conflict event at The Arena on Saturday didn’t disappoint.
The event, which became a two-night event and showcased some of the best female high school wrestlers around the state on Friday, featured the best wrestlers across the state of Iowa and even a few big-time out-of-state wrestlers.
A few Northwest Iowa wrestlers got their chance to shine as well. West Sioux’s Mikey Baker and Braden Graff wrestled two of the first five matches. Woodbury Central’s Beau Klingensmith and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Jack Gaukel both wrestled later in the night (see Monday’s Journal for more on those two matches).
West Sioux’s two wrestlers went 1-1 on the night with Braden Graff picking up a 4-2 sudden victory over Center Point-Urbana’s Cole Whitehead.
“We have two West Sioux kids wrestling in this event, that’s awesome for our program,” West Sioux coach Mark Van Oort said. “I thought our guys wrestled hard. I saw a lot that will take us into the season. Last year we went 0-2 and to walk out of here 1-1, there’s no moral victory in a loss but there’s opportunity and Braden got the victory.
“All-in-all, a great night.”
Baker finished in fifth place at 106 pounds in Class 1A last season but the sophomore has bulked up. He came into Saturday’s match with Linn-Mar’s Bryce Parke at 130 pounds.
With moving up a few weight classes, there’s an adjustment for Baker and Parke took advantage, getting a quick takedown to start the match. Parke went on to win the match 10-8.
“I need to work on getting my feet faster and my conditioning, I guess,” Baker said. “I had to adapt. I am used to smaller kids and he’s a lot bigger.”
While Baker found himself in a 6-2 hole early, he was able to battle back. He got a takedown in the second period to make it 6-4 and wrestled Parke close the rest of the way.
“I got a feel for him, that was really it,” Baker said. “It was good, get a feel for the mat, know that kids are going to come out harder at the start.”
Van Oort said he saw progress out of Baker from the first 30 seconds to the end of the match.
“He made some really good transitions. He’s got some footwork to work on,” Van Oort said. “But in the second and third period, he started to figure that out. I think he scrambled well.
“Mikey is just tough. In a match down 4-1, you have a decision to make. Either they make him look like a fool or fight back. Mikey showed a lot of people that he is tough.”
Graff is coming off back-to-back third-place finishes at state and Whitehead as a runner-up last year.
Graff trailed 2-0 in the 2nd. On a restart, Graff got a quick shot in and a takedown to tie it at 2-2.
“That boosted me up a lot,” Graff said. “I felt like my conditioning was a lot better than his.”
The two were deadlocked after three, forcing overtime. Graff got in on a shot and Whitehead held him off for a bit but with a second left, Graff finished the takedown for the 4-2 victory.
“It’s a good win. He wasn’t the state champ so I still have more to improve on,” Graff said. “I feel pretty good, my conditioning can get better.”
While Graff feels he can work on his conditioning, he’s the one who came out on top in an energy-draining overtime match.
“I am really tired and I feel like I can be better,” Graff said. “I am almost there but not quite.”
Van Oort said Graff has some big aspirations this season.
“Braden is a gritty kid and as it went into overtime, the kid only has one thought process and that’s to win,” Van Oort said. “For him to get stronger and stronger as the match went, that’s Braden’s mentality. I am excited about it.”
The event was split into two nights in order to give the girls their own showcase, which resulted in 12 matches on Friday.
Ridge View’s Izzy Deeds had one of the first matches on Friday and it was the first match of her high school career. The highly-touted freshman had an impressive first showing at the high school level, too, as she pinned Center Point-Urbana’s Morea Brown in the second period.
Deeds had a 4-0 lead in the first and Brown got a reversal last in the period. After the two started neutral, Deeds got the takedown and the pin.
Sioux Central’s Morgan Griffin finished third at girls’ state last year. She faced Missouri Valley’s Maddy Buffum on Friday. It was a scoreless first period and Griffin got a takedown in the second period for a 2-1.
In the third, Griffin got a reversal and put Buffum on her back for the pin.
Winnebago’s Zeriah George faced Iowa Valley-Marengo’s Millie Peach in a matchup of two top-20 nationally-ranked wrestlers. Peach jumped out to a 2-0 lead and ended up pinning George.
