West Sioux's Braden Graff wins match by sudden victory at Night of Conflict

With moving up a few weight classes, there’s an adjustment for Baker and Parke took advantage, getting a quick takedown to start the match. Parke went on to win the match 10-8.

“I need to work on getting my feet faster and my conditioning, I guess,” Baker said. “I had to adapt. I am used to smaller kids and he’s a lot bigger.”

While Baker found himself in a 6-2 hole early, he was able to battle back. He got a takedown in the second period to make it 6-4 and wrestled Parke close the rest of the way.

“I got a feel for him, that was really it,” Baker said. “It was good, get a feel for the mat, know that kids are going to come out harder at the start.”

Van Oort said he saw progress out of Baker from the first 30 seconds to the end of the match.

“He made some really good transitions. He’s got some footwork to work on,” Van Oort said. “But in the second and third period, he started to figure that out. I think he scrambled well.

“Mikey is just tough. In a match down 4-1, you have a decision to make. Either they make him look like a fool or fight back. Mikey showed a lot of people that he is tough.”