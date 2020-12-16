West Sioux's Megan Waterman helps Falcons with big comeback

HAWARDEN, Iowa — West Sioux High School senior Megan Waterman played a big role in the Falcons’ comeback win on Tuesday over the Gehlen Catholic Jays at home in War Eagle Conference play.
Waterman led the Falcons with 20 points and she helped West Sioux to a 54-46 win.
At halftime, Falcons coach Adam McVay talked to the girls about playing with more focus and effort.
“We were able to make some adjustments,” McVay said. “We got some shots to fall, and Megan Waterman was able to post up inside, and she was able to seal. She changed the game and made those open shots outside.”
West Sioux’s Emily Hulshof ended a 20-5 Gehlen run early in the third quarter with a conventional 3-point play. She was at the right place at the right time, as she got an offensive rebound off the weak side and put the ball in while she was fouled by Sitzmann.
The 5-foot-11 senior forward scored 13 of those points in the second half, and seven of them came in the fourth quarter during the Falcons’ big run.
The key was getting the ball in the paint, whether it was to get points down low or get a kick out, the Jays couldn’t quite figure out how to stop the ball once it got to the inside.
That sparked the 22-5 run that West Sioux was searching for.
Waterman later hit the go-ahead basket with 7:12 remaining in the game.
“Megan has been a great player for us, and she is such a hard worker,” McVay said. “She does all those little things right. She gets rebounds, dives on the floor and she sprints back. Megan leads by example. She does what she needs to do. Everybody follows suit.”
Since the Falcons were getting touches in the paint, that also gave outside shooters some open windows.
Sophomore Addi Dekkers took full advantage of that as she hit three 3-pointers in that 19-2 run. Dekkers hit two 3s from the wing, and her first 3 in that span came from the far-side corner.
Dekkers ended up with 15 points. Dekkers is in her first year gaining varsity experience.
“To see her knock down those shots, that’s going to definitely help with her confidence,” McVay said. “She plays quite a few minutes, but she has to be willing to knock those shots down. She’s got a good shot, and keep getting shots up.”
That was the answer that the Falcons were looking for after Gehlen went on a big rally during the middle of the game.
Gehlen led 31-18 with 6 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Jays had just come out of a 19-3 run. It wasn’t just one thing that the Jays were doing well, either.
Gehlen was hitting 3-pointers, turning offensive rebounds into second-chance points, and attacking the basket and either getting layups or turning fouls into free throws.
The Jays started off that run with a 3-pointer from Jayden Barthole. Then, the Jays followed that up with another 3 from Larissa Sitzmann.
Lauren Heying added two free throws, Langel got back-to-back layups and Sitzmann ended the half with a bank shot from near the free-throw line.
The Jays’ 19-3 run carried over into the third quarter, and their first basket came from a 3-pointer from Heying.
Heying was the only Gehlen player who ended up with double digits in the loss, as the 5-7 sophomore scored 17 points.
“It was a great first half, but we’re very disappointed with the loss,” Jays coach Brandon Schaecher said. “We had the talk about in this league, you can’t let teams come back. We had an opportunity, but West Sioux came out fired up and ready to go. We were happy with a 15-point lead, and that’s what happens when you aren’t ready to kick some butts.
“What we learned is you can’t take a play off, no matter whether you’re up 10, down 10 or tied,” Schaecher said. “If you decide to take a quarter off, that’s what happens.”
The Jays made it to the state tournament last season but lost key members of that group. This group, according to Schaecher, is still learning certain things but has shown improvement.
“I’m happy with where we’re at, but I’m definitely not satisfied,” Schaecher said. “I saw a team in the first half that played unbelievable basketball, and if they can do that for four quarters and not let off the gas, this is a team that can do tremendous damage and go a long way.”
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Zach James
Assistant Sports Editor
I’m the assistant sports editor covering high school and local college sports. I previously worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Clinton Herald.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.