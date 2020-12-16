West Sioux's Megan Waterman helps Falcons with big comeback

Waterman later hit the go-ahead basket with 7:12 remaining in the game.

“Megan has been a great player for us, and she is such a hard worker,” McVay said. “She does all those little things right. She gets rebounds, dives on the floor and she sprints back. Megan leads by example. She does what she needs to do. Everybody follows suit.”

Since the Falcons were getting touches in the paint, that also gave outside shooters some open windows.

Sophomore Addi Dekkers took full advantage of that as she hit three 3-pointers in that 19-2 run. Dekkers hit two 3s from the wing, and her first 3 in that span came from the far-side corner.

Dekkers ended up with 15 points. Dekkers is in her first year gaining varsity experience.

“To see her knock down those shots, that’s going to definitely help with her confidence,” McVay said. “She plays quite a few minutes, but she has to be willing to knock those shots down. She’s got a good shot, and keep getting shots up.”

That was the answer that the Falcons were looking for after Gehlen went on a big rally during the middle of the game.