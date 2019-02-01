CLEARWATER, Neb. -- West finished in 10th place at the Clearwater Invite with 19 points. Millard West won the invite with 160 points. Crofton-Bloomfield was seventh with 42 points.
For West, Kayden Sturges finished in fourth place at 113 points and Riliegh Belt finished in fourth place at 152 pounds.
For Crofton/Bloomfield, Tyson Sauser was the runner-up at 132 pounds. He won his first round match by major decision and then won his semifinal by a 5-3 decision before being pinned in the title match.