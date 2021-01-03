Western Christian beats Dell Rapids on buzzer-beater

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Western Christian's Brayden Van Meeteren hit a layup at the buzzer in the fourth quarter on Saturday night to give the Wolfpack a 66-65 win in the 2021 Heritage Classic at the Sanford Pentagon.

The play started on an inbounds play, as Van Meeteren was inbounding the ball. He passed it to Eli Van Essen, who dribbled to the top of the key while the play was being run.

Van Essen didn't take the ball screen given to him, and was able to dribble down the lane with 4 seconds left, and found Van Meeteren open just outside the right elbow.

Van Meteeren found an opening and drove to the lane and made the basket right as the horn sounded.

Ty Van Essen led the Wolfpack with 16 points, while three teammates also scored in double figures.

Wyatt Gulker scored 15 points, Eli Van Essen scored 12 and Tyson Boer had 10.

