HULL, Iowa -- Western Christian did what few high school football teams are able to do here Friday night and as a result, ended one of the state’s longest winning streaks.
The eighth-ranked Wolfpack matched top-ranked West Sioux’s speed, slowing down the Falcons’ high-powered offense en route to a 25-21 triumph at A.R. Hesla Field in a matchup of top 10 Iowa Class 1A squads.
Western Christian, 6-0 overall and 2-0 in District 1, rallied for 13 fourth-quarter points to end a 17-game West Sioux winning streak.
Tyson Boer teamed with Kobi Baccam for a 37-yard touchdown with 5:20 left for the deciding points.
After that, though, the Wolfpack had to stop West Sioux two more times, sacking all-state quarterback Hunter Dekkers in the closing seconds.
“High school football is great because of these games where kids get to come out and compete at a high level,” Western Christian Coach Travis Kooima said. “The weather didn’t cooperate but at the same time I’m proud of our guys. We won, but at the same time it was just a great game.”
Dekkers, an Iowa State recruit, was under intense pressure the entire game. He completed 17 of 36 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown but spent most of the game trying to avoid Wolfpack defenders.
“We have really good athletes and felt like they have great athletes, too, and if we could match up with them, tackle them in space and make them earn everything we thought we could do some things.
“They ran the ball well on us early on but we figured some things out. I can’t say enough about how our defense is there every week. They trust each other a little more and are gelling and it’s fun to watch.”
Western Christian jumped to an early 12-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Tristan Mulder and Baccam’s 25-yard scamper down the sideline.
West Sioux (5-1, 1-1) cut it to 12-6 by the end of the first quarter and got the only touchdown of the second quarter on a Bryce Coppock 9-yard run. Coppock wound up scoring all three Falcon touchdowns and finished with 126 total yards.
Coppock’s 3-yard touchdown pass from Dekkers with 5:13 left in the third quarter put West Sioux ahead 21-12, but after that, the Falcons were stymied the rest of the way.
“They stepped up and pressed us in man and we couldn’t get by them,” West Sioux Coach Ryan Schwiesow said. “They just had athletes and we couldn’t shake them. They had a great game plan against Kade (Lynott), they doubled him wherever he went.
“We knew that was going to happen eventually and knew our other kids were going to have to step up and make plays. Unfortunately, we didn’t do that, we couldn’t run away from them. They’re too athletic outside.
Runs of 21 and 24 yards by Matt Van Otterloo ignited an 81-yard march that pulled Western Christian within 21-19 with 6:37 remaining. The touchdown came on 4th and 7 when Boer hit Jacob VerBurg on a 22-yard strike in the corner of the end zone.
The Wolfpack then forced a punt against a stiff wind that was returned to the West Sioux 37-yard line by Evan Wibben. On the next play, Baccam got behind his defender and hauled in a perfect strike from Boer, who passed for 191 yards.
“Coach called for me on a single receiver side and I saw man coverage, so I gave a little stutter step and I was gone,” Baccam said. “This is a really good statement game for us. We sent a message to the state.
“We had a really good defensive scheme coming into it. We really trusted our coaches and we got it done.”
West Sioux hadn’t lost since the opening game of last season, finishing 13-1 en route to the 1A title.
“I told the kids how you react to adversity will tell your true measure as a man,” Schwiesow said. “We haven’t lost many games. Are you going to roll over or come back Monday and ready to work and get better and learn from our mistakes we made tonight? We’re going to learn from our mistakes not only as a team but as a coaching staff.”
Western Christian’s VerBurg had a game-high eight receptions for 113 yards.