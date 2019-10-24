Ever since Western Christian started playing varsity football, the Wolfpack have never gone 9-0 in the regular season.
The Wolfpack did win a state title in 2016, but lost its season-opener to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
So Western Christian has a chance to make history on Friday by having its first-ever 9-0 season. In order to accomplish that feat, the Wolfpack have to get past a perennial power when they travel to Inwood to face West Lyon.
Not only does the game have a bit of history behind it for Western Christian, a win means the Wolfpack would win the Class 1A District 1 title.
A loss puts the district title up in the air with a three-way tie among Western Christian, West Sioux and West Lyon.
Western Christian is No. 3 in the RPI, West Sioux is No. 4 and West Lyon is No. 7. West Lyon could jump up with a win but presumably, if the Wildcats beat Western Christian, the two-time defending state champions West Sioux would win the district title.
However, Travis Kooima said when the season started, a district title wasn't the main goal of the team but they are excited to compete for a district title in Inwood, Iowa on Friday.
"When the season starts, you set some goals. I think our captains did a really good job setting those goals for the team," Kooima said. "The goal was to take it week by week. My senior leaders stayed true to the goals and it put us in this position. We've never had the chance to be 9-0, so we are excited for the opportunity."
Kooima said the main goal the captains set this season was a 'we before me' mentality.
"We don't have a big name guy. We have 18 great seniors that have played awesome," Kooima said. "It's we before me every week. Just do wht we can do to be the best teammate. Different guys have stepped up and it's never been the same person each week. It's been different guys making plays, which is nice."
West Lyon coach Jay Rozeboom isn't a stranger to big games in his 27-year career.
It's the second top-10 RPI game for West Lyon this season. It lost a heartbreaker to West Sioux a couple of weeks ago and is 7-1 on the season.
"It's like every other game, it's a big game," Rozeboom said. "We have to get better. We have the opportunity to play again and it's always fun against an undefeated team. We are playing at a really high level."
West Lyon's offense has been steady all season with the worst outcome being 28 points in the loss to West Sioux.
The Wildcats stick to their usual ground-and-pound style. Logan Meyer leads that attack with 720 yards and 14 touchdowns on only 87 carries. He is averaging 8.3 yards per carry. Mason Maurer has 331 yards on only 44 carries (7.5 yards per carry) and Jalyn Gramstad is averaging 313 yards on only 48 carries (6.5 yards per carry average).
But the Wildcats are still dangerous through the air. Gramstad has passed for 1,071 yards on only 84 attempts. He's averaging 21.9 yards per completion and he's completed 58.3 percent of his passes.
Gavin Lorenzen leads the team with 377 yards receiving and eight touchdowns on only 16 receptions (23.6 yards per reception) and Meyer has 372 yards on only 12 receptions (31.0 yards per reception).
"The offense chews up the clock. We can't let them have five, six, seven-minute drives because then the quarter is gone," Kooima said. "First down is huge. If they get second-and-6 or second-and-5, they are going to try and get a first down and do it again. If you win first down, even if they throw it, you have to win that down."
Western Christian's defense has found a way to slow down every offense it's faced this season, allowing more than 20 points only once this season in a 25-21 win over West Sioux.
The Wolfpack have 11 interceptions this season and Kobi Baccam has five of those. Tristan Mulder and Levi VandenBos each have seven tackles for loss and Eli VanGinkel and Tate Winterfeld each had six tackles for loss.
Offensively, the Wolfpack have been inconsistent but has still scored 20 or more points in all but one game this season. Baccam has 356 yards rushing and Tyson Boer has passed for 1,341 yards and 15 touchdowns. Jacob Verburg has 438 yards receiving.
"Offensively, they have a tall, athletic guys. Baccam, they move him around and he has been fantastic and their offensive line does a good job of opening up holes," Rozeboom said. "They are a tough matchup."
Defensively, West Lyon has only allowed more than 20 points twice th is season - 28 in a win over Boyden-Hull/Rock valley and 35 against West Sioux two weeks ago.
West Lyon has 15 interceptions and has recovered seven fumbles. Davian Sterner has seven tackles for loss and three sacks and Cade Warner has three sackes. Gauge Erickson has 47.5 tackles and six tackles for loss.
"We've had some good games and some games where we haven't played some great games," Rozeboom said. "Some of it has to do with the competition we faced. We've been up and down defensive. We have done some good things and have some things to clean up and get better at."