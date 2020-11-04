Western Christian falls in semifinals, misses state finals for first time since 2009

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The resumes for the two opponents in one of the Class 2A state volleyball semifinals couldn't have been more different.

For Western Christian, it was the Wolfpack’s 20th straight appearance in the semifinals.

For Denver, not only was it the first trip for the Cyclones, it was also their first-ever appearance at the state tournament.

Denver wasn’t phased by Western Christian’s history, though.

Denver that set the tone for much of the match. Western Christian didn’t have a solid answer for the Cyclones on Wednesday at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.

Denver took early leads in the first and second sets and held on for a surprising 2-0 lead and then after falling behind in the third, the Cyclones came back to pull off a shocking 25-22, 25-22, 25-20 sweep of top-seeded Western Christian to advance to Thursday’s 2A state title match against Dike-New Hartford.

It’s the first time since 2009 that Western Christian won’t play for a state title. The Wolfpack have 18 total titles, 12 during Western Christian coach Tammi Veerbeek’s run as the head coach.