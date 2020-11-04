Western Christian falls in state semifinals, misses final for first time since 2009

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The resumes for the two opponents in one of the Class 2A state volleyball semifinals couldn't have been more different.

For Western Christian, it was a 20th straight appearance in the semifinals.

For Denver, it was not only a first trip to the semis but also their first-ever appearance at the state tournament.

Denver wasn’t phased by Western Christian’s history, though.

Denver that set the tone for much of the match. Western Christian didn’t have a solid answer for the Cyclones on Wednesday at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.

Denver took early leads in the first and second sets and held on for a surprising 2-0 lead, came back after falling behind in the third to pull off a shocking 25-22, 25-22, 25-20 sweep of the top-seeded Wolfpack to advance to Thursday’s 2A state title match against Dike-New Hartford.

It’s the first time since 2009 that Western Christian won’t play for a state title. The Wolfpack have 18 total titles, 12 during Western Christian coach Tammi Veerbeek’s run as the head coach.