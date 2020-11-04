Western Christian falls in state semifinals, misses final for first time since 2009

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The resumes for the two opponents in one of the Class 2A state volleyball semifinals couldn't have been more different.
For Western Christian, it was a 20th straight appearance in the semifinals.
For Denver, it was not only a first trip to the semis but also their first-ever appearance at the state tournament.
Denver wasn’t phased by Western Christian’s history, though.
Denver that set the tone for much of the match. Western Christian didn’t have a solid answer for the Cyclones on Wednesday at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
Denver took early leads in the first and second sets and held on for a surprising 2-0 lead, came back after falling behind in the third to pull off a shocking 25-22, 25-22, 25-20 sweep of the top-seeded Wolfpack to advance to Thursday’s 2A state title match against Dike-New Hartford.
It’s the first time since 2009 that Western Christian won’t play for a state title. The Wolfpack have 18 total titles, 12 during Western Christian coach Tammi Veerbeek’s run as the head coach.
“I told the girls, don’t get wrapped up in all of that stuff because I don’t want them to feel any worse than it is,” Veerbeek said. “It’s tough for the seniors but for the juniors and sophomores, just because you wear Western Christian on your back, it doesn’t mean anything. A team can come out and beat you on any given night and that happened to us tonight and hopefully, they will learn from it.
“They will realize how much it takes even more next season because we return some great players.”
Veerbeek watched on Tuesday when Denver knocked off Boyden-Hull, a team with which Veerbeek is quite familiar.
So she knew the Wolfpack had their hands full in the semifinal and that her team got beat by the better team.
“We knew they were going to be tough and that we could maybe do a few things to get them but what we wanted to do, they took away,” Veerbeek said. “We had a hard time stopping their big hitters and when we got a good swing, they dug it. It felt like we had a hard time getting runs and grabbing momentum.
“I told the girls, ‘I don’t feel like you beat yourselves. I feel like a good team beat you tonight. You hate to walk off thinking you played like crap. I didn’t feel that. I feel like my girls left everything on the floor. Every bit that they had and I feel like they got beat by a good team that was better than us tonight.”
Western Christian’s season ends with a 33-10 record.
Denver coach Jamie Johnson called Western Christian a “dynasty” after the match.
The Cyclones weren’t rattled by the 2A powerhouse.
“I am a little speechless right now. I knew these girls could do this,” Johnson said. “They put together a flawless gameplan tonight and showed that they are just a force to be reckoned with. I am so proud of them.”
Western Christian had an 11-10 lead when Denver went on a 3-0 run to go up 13-11.
Support Local Journalism
Denver was later up 22-19 after setter Reese Johnson snuck a kill through.
The Wolfpack took advantage of back-to-back long hits by the Cyclones and Madison Vis followed with an ace to tie the set at 22.
Denver called a timeout and out of the break, Johnson slipped another kill through for the lead. Then Jessica Gergen got a kill and Kayla Knowles and Gergen teamed up for a block to win the set 25-22.
“We let their middles block us too much. They are a good blocking team and good defensive,” Veerbeek said. “We talked about using our balance and make their middles move. They blocked well and they blocked well and continued to do it tonight. Props to them, they did a great job.”
Denver finished with nine total blocks. Gergen had two solo blocks and five block assists.
“We blocked at the net. Jess Gergen, holy buckets,” Johnson said. “That girl.”
Denver took an early an early 8-3 lead when Western Christian won the next four points. Allison Bonnette got the next three kills and a block for a 12-7 Denver lead.
The Wolfpack got within one against at 16-15 when Bonnette got another kill and when Western Christian made it 17-16, Bonnette put down another kill for the 18-16 lead.
Denver built a 21-17 lead when Western Christian got within two at 23-21. An attack error got Denver at set point but a net violation kept Western Christian in it.
Then Bonnette put down her sixth kill of the set for the 25-22 win for Denver and the 2-0 lead.
Bonnette finished with 10 kills and 12 digs for the match.
“She’s clutch,” Johnson said. “She’s consistent, steady and strong. She does this night in and night out. I am blessed with some amazing athletes and she’s one of them.”
The Wolfpack went on a 7-1 for an early 9-4 lead in the third. Denver bounced back and a 5-0 run a little later gave the Cyclones a 14-13 lead.
The two teams traded points and the set was tied at 19 when Gergen put down a kill and that sparked a 5-0 run for the Cyclones.
Western Christian tried to keep the set going with a block from Emma Westphal but Denver finished off the sweep with a kill from Kayla Knowles for the 25-20 victory.
Stella Winterfeld led Western Christian with 13 kills in the loss and Jaylin VanDyken had 30 assists. Vis had 11 digs.
For Denver, Knowles finished with 16 digs as Denver hit .214. Reese Johnson had 33 assists.
JOURNAL SIOUXLAND FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Olivia Granstra leaves quite the impression at Western Christian
PHOTOS: More from the state volleyball tournament
Gehlen Catholic vs New London state volleyball
Gehlen Catholic vs New London state volleyball
Gehlen Catholic vs New London state volleyball
Gehlen Catholic vs New London state volleyball
Gehlen Catholic vs New London state volleyball
Gehlen Catholic vs New London state volleyball
Gehlen Catholic vs New London state volleyball
Gehlen Catholic vs New London state volleyball
Gehlen Catholic vs New London state volleyball
Gehlen Catholic vs New London state volleyball
Gehlen Catholic vs New London state volleyball
Gehlen Catholic vs New London state volleyball
Gehlen Catholic vs New London state volleyball
Boyden-Hull vs Denver state volleyball
Boyden-Hull vs Denver state volleyball
Boyden-Hull vs Denver state volleyball
Boyden-Hull vs Denver state volleyball
Boyden-Hull vs Denver state volleyball
Boyden-Hull vs Denver state volleyball
Boyden-Hull vs Denver state volleyball
Boyden-Hull vs Denver state volleyball
Boyden-Hull vs Denver state volleyball
Boyden-Hull vs Denver state volleyball
Boyden-Hull vs Denver state volleyball
Boyden-Hull vs Denver state volleyball
Boyden-Hull vs Denver state volleyball
Boyden-Hull vs Denver state volleyball
Boyden-Hull vs Denver state volleyball
Boyden-Hull vs Denver state volleyball
Boyden-Hull vs Denver state volleyball
Western Christian vs South Hardin state volleyball
Western Christian vs South Hardin state volleyball
Western Christian vs South Hardin state volleyball
Western Christian vs South Hardin state volleyball
Western Christian vs South Hardin state volleyball
Western Christian vs South Hardin state volleyball
Western Christian vs South Hardin state volleyball
Western Christian vs South Hardin state volleyball
Western Christian vs South Hardin state volleyball
Western Christian vs South Hardin state volleyball
Western Christian vs South Hardin state volleyball
Western Christian vs South Hardin state volleyball
Western Christian vs South Hardin state volleyball
Western Christian vs South Hardin state volleyball
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-012
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-022
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-019
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-001
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-006
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-027
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-017
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-016
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-007
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-013
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-015
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-004
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-028
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-021
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-026
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-014
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-009
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-024
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-010
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-023
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-008
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-003
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-005
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-025
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-015
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-020
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-018
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-011
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-002
Union vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
Union vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
Union vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
Union vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
Union vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
Union vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
Union vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
Union vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
Union vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
Union vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
Union vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!