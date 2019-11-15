Western Christian gets Tammi Veerbeek her record 12th title

“The first set, we were nervous. We knew Beckman was good and they were going to give us a run for our money,” Western Christian senior Olivia Granstra said. “We were a little nervous but after the game, we got together, took a deep breath and said we can do this and just kind of regrouped.”

Western Christian did calm down in the second set and was up 17-11 before going on to win the game 25-18.

Veerbeek said the players will always have nerves in the state title match whether it is their first time playing in one or the fourth time.

“Sometimes I almost feel like it’s higher for us because there is pressure of it being Western Christian volleyball,” Veerbeek said. “They are still kids, 15-, 16-, 17-year old kids. It doesn’t matter if they’ve been here before, this is the biggest stage in high school sports. Sometimes when you are successful, the pressure mounts even more.

“I was proud that they bounced back. These kids are pretty gritty. Everybody made plays for each other and got a state championship.”

Western Christian had the third set at 24-22 set point but Beckman Catholic went on a 3-0 run to put it at set point for the Trailblazers. The Wolfpack held off the Blazers and went on to win the set 28-26.