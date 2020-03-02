Western Christian girls back at state tournament after short absence

The Wolfpack's traditionally tough schedule didn't give the team many breaks and that led to a 10-12 season.

But, the growing pains paid off. While Emma Bousema graduated after averaging 9.3 points per game, everyone else is back and that has led to this season's 17-7 record.

"We were young. We played a hard schedule to prepare us. It just takes time to develop roles and leadership," Negen said. "It's been fun to watch. It's close to the same team with just a few changes to minutes. It's good to see them grow and recognize those roles on the court and in practice. I think that was the biggest change, maturing and growing as a team. We have seven terrific seniors who have led the way."

Just like last season, Granstra, a senior, leads the team. She is averaging 13.0 points per game on 43 percent shooting. She also is third on the team with 118 rebounds, has a team-high 85 assists and 45 steals.

"She's the motor for our team and sets the tone," Negen said. "Averaging 13 a game doesn't leap off the page but she does everything. What the stats don't show is that she is an elite defender and we put her on other team's best player every night and she brings it every night. She is the spark plug and makes everyone better."