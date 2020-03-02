Western Christian girls back at state tournament after short absence

The Western Christian girls' basketball team has been a familiar sight at the Wells Fargo Arena for the past decade.
The Wolfpack qualified for the Class 2A state tournament each season from 2011-2012 to 2016-17, winning the state title in 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2016-17.
But the last couple of seasons, Western Christian has been absent from the state tournament.
It was a short break, though, as the Wolfpack are back at the Wells Fargo Arena for the seventh time since the 2011-12 season.
"We are just real excited about the opportunity," Western Christian coach Justin Negen said. "We were fortunate enough to be down there a bunch of years in a row. The last couple of years we haven't been down there so I am excited for the girls to be able to keep playing together and represent Western Christian on the big stage."
The Wolfpack (17-7) are seeded sixth in 2A and plays third-seeded North Linn (22-2) at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in Des Moines.
Western Christian won 20 games two seasons ago but North Union ended the Wolfpack's season in the regional final.
With Ashtyn Veerbeek graduating, the 2018-19 season was a rebuilding one for the Wolfpack. Olivia Granstra returned and played a significant role in her sophomore season, averaging 9.1 points per game, but the rest of the team was figuring out where they all fit in even though Granstra averaged 13.6 points per game with 104 rebounds and 53 steals.
The Wolfpack's traditionally tough schedule didn't give the team many breaks and that led to a 10-12 season.
But, the growing pains paid off. While Emma Bousema graduated after averaging 9.3 points per game, everyone else is back and that has led to this season's 17-7 record.
"We were young. We played a hard schedule to prepare us. It just takes time to develop roles and leadership," Negen said. "It's been fun to watch. It's close to the same team with just a few changes to minutes. It's good to see them grow and recognize those roles on the court and in practice. I think that was the biggest change, maturing and growing as a team. We have seven terrific seniors who have led the way."
Just like last season, Granstra, a senior, leads the team. She is averaging 13.0 points per game on 43 percent shooting. She also is third on the team with 118 rebounds, has a team-high 85 assists and 45 steals.
"She's the motor for our team and sets the tone," Negen said. "Averaging 13 a game doesn't leap off the page but she does everything. What the stats don't show is that she is an elite defender and we put her on other team's best player every night and she brings it every night. She is the spark plug and makes everyone better."
The supporting cast around Granstra has improved this season, led by senior Abby Postma, who is averaging 10.2 points per game and has hit a team-high 31 3-pointers, as has senior Makenna Kooima. She is also second on the team with 124 rebounds and third with 41 steals.
Senior Ally Postma is averaging 8.4 points per game and has 43 steals and 38 assists. Senior Macay Van't Hul leads the team with 200 rebounds.
"The reason we've had so much success is because we have so much balance. You take one element away, we have others that step up," Negen said. "Our team plays so well defensively and they all rebound. That's the key. Madison Vis comes off the bench and scores about eight a game. Courtney Kollis, the box score shows not many points but she's our lockdown defender off the bench.
"Our kids understand their roles and are taking the next step. It's been fun."
Western Christian's play on the defensive end will be tested by the Flanagan sisters from North Linn. Grace is averaging 18.3 points per game and has hit 73 3-pointers. Abby is averaging 10.2 points per game and has hit 48 3-pointers. Ellie Ware adds 11.4 points per game.
Negen thinks his team is ready for Wednesday's challenge.
"They shoot well from the outside and we have to guard the 3-point line well and we've done that well the last few games," Negen said. "Our posts will have a good challenge with Ware. I like our matchups. We defend and rebound well and if you do that, you are in any game. That's our strength. Because we defend and rebound, we will always be within 10 and we really proved that throughout the season."