Western Christian's Olivia Granstra, left, grabs the baton from teammate Emilee Heynen to anchor to win the Class 2A 4x800-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday.
KP-WC Erika Kuntz finishes second in the Class 2A 400-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday.
Sioux City East's Lineya Wells runs in the Class 4A 400-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday.
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Western Christian High School girls 4x800 anchor Olivia Granstra looked up at the scoreboard and tried to beat the clock for the final 200 meters.
The Wolfpack were running their race as slick as possible, and as Granstra came to the front stretch, history was about to be made.
Not only did Western win the race in 9 minutes, 24 seconds, it was also a Class 2A state record that stood for nearly three seasons.
The quartet of Bailey Nelson, Macay Van’tHul, Emilee Heynen and Granstra broke Monticello’s 2016 time of 9:25.23.
“Oh my goodness, it was the most amazing feeling,” Granstra said. “I knew we were racing against the time, because I could hear (Drake Stadium announcer Mike Jay) saying where everyone was. We talked about going to go get the state record, and we did it.”
The Wolfpack went wire-to-wire with the lead, thanks to a strong start by Nelson. The other three weren’t willing to surrender what Nelson had built.
At the beginning of the year, the four Wolfpack weren’t sure it was possible to win or get the state record. Their resume, however, was impressive.
Western held the top seed in Class 2A with a time of 9:36. It shaved 12 seconds off its state-qualifying time in a matter of five days.
“We came in knowing we were ranked first, so that comes with a lot of pressure,” Van’tHul said. “So we knew we had to run our race and give it all we got. We were all there for each other, and God already knows what’s going to happen. So, all we have to do is go out and run.”
Shortly after the race, the four Wolfpack huddled together and gave each other’s gratitude.
3 Siouxlanders place in 400
Bishop Heelan senior Madison Jochum wishes she had started out of the blocks better in the 400-meter dash.
Jochum finished second in the Class 3A 400-meter dash with a time of 57.45, but it wasn’t good enough. Davenport Assumption’s Carly King -- who ran in the same heat as Jochum -- won in 56.36.
Jochum didn’t feel right in the first 100 meters and tried to regain her composure for the remainder of the race.
“I knew I needed to pick it up from there,” Jochum said. “My second 100, I tried to push myself harder. In that third 100, I knew I needed to pick it up if I wanted to get something done.”
Jochum didn’t think the weather did her any favors. She was among one of hundreds who ran in record heat on Thursday.
The recorded temperature was 93 degrees, which the warmest recorded temperature for a first day of a state co-ed meet.
“It’s just hard having crappy weather all year, and sometimes it would be hot, sometimes it’d be cold, and then I come here and it’s 90,” Jochum said. “It’s very hot. I definitely say it was a lot harder, and we knew it was going to be like this. Focusing this week on staying hydrated was huge.”
Jochum wasn’t the only other Siouxland area athlete that placed in the race.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Brooklyn Huberty was fifth (59.59) and Storm Lake’s Emma Kenkel placed right behind Huberty in 1:00.28.
Duax gets first taste
West freshman Holly Duax didn’t know what to think of the state meet, but Thursday was her first day taking it all in.
Duax has the third best time heading into the Class 4A finals, as she ran 12.13 in the prelims. Duax won her heat. She wanted a better time, but knows she has that opportunity on Saturday.
In the 200, Duax also won her heat and locked in the third-fastest time heading into finals.
However, she didn’t expect a crowd of 11,000-plus.
“It was a lot bigger than I thought,” she said. “I thought it was going to be a lot more like Drake. It’s a lot bigger than Drake.”
