Western Christian girls jump out early, beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton

HULL, Iowa -- Western Christian scored 24 points in the first quarter as the Wolfpack built an 11-point lead. Western Christian didn't allow Sergeant Bluff-Luton to get back into the game as the Wolfpack claimed a 68-54 victory on Friday.

It is the fifth straight win for 10th-ranked Western Christian as the Wolfpack improved to 6-2 on the season. Sergeant Bluff-Luton fell to 2-5 on the season and the loss comes after the Warriors pulled off a major upset against Sioux City East.

Madison Vis led Western Christian as she had 14 points and Olivia Granstra was right behind her with 13 points. Abby Postma continued with the Wolfpack's well-balanced attack with 11 points and Macay Van't Hul had eight points and 12 rebounds.

For SB-L, Kenzie Foley had 15 points and Emma Salker scored 12 points.

