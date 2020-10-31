Western Christian makes 20th-straight trip to state tournament

"It's going to be a tough field and it should be. It's the best eight teams left standing. We have to rise up to the moment. No team is going to give it to you and everyone has to play at the top of their game to be a champion."

Western Christian does lack players who have started at state. Senior Sienna Moss is one of the starters back and she has 197 kills and 59 blocks and junior Emma Westphal was a key fixture last season. She has 140 kills and 68 blocks. Madison Vis played a lot as a defensive specialist and the senior libero has 375 digs and 44 aces.

The rest of the team is fairly new to the starting roles, but it's something the players, returning or new, are used to being a part of the Western Christian volleyball team.

This is the 38th total appearance at state for the program and the Wolfpack have a streak of 19 straight trips to the state semifinals.

"What these girls have known their whole life is Western Christian going to state and there's a lot of pride and some pressure with that," Veerbeek said. "A lot of them experienced it last year and there are some new ones getting their chance. It's awesome for them to reach their goal. The key, which is an advantage for us, it's not their first time to state.