Western Christian makes 20th-straight trip to state tournament

2020 has been an abnormal year.
At least one thing remains the same, though, is Western Christian makes its 20th straight trip to the state tournament in 2020.
"I guess the biggest thing, we are just super grateful to get this opportunity," said Western Christian coach Tammi Veerbeek, who won her 12th state title and the program's 18th title last season. "With the summer and COVID, there were uncertainties and some fear the season would end early and we wouldn't get this opportunity.
"I'm grateful that the IGHSAU has put the effort in for the kids. With everything, the uncertain times, we are thrilled we get the opportunity."
The Class 2A defending state champions are 32-9 and the top seed at the state tournament. The Wolfpack play eighth-seeded South Hardin (21-14) in the first round at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Wilton (32-3) is the No. 2 seed and Dike-New Hartford (29-4) is the No. 3 seed. Fellow Sioux County program Boyden-Hull (24-7) is the No. 4 seed and faces fifth-seeded Denver (33-5). Sumner-Fredericksburg (27-7) is the No. 6 seed and Van Meter (19-3) is the seven seed.
While Veerbeek feels her team has a chance to win a 19th state title, she knows it's a loaded field in 2A.
"I think we have the pieces and are capable to make a run at it but we are going to have to play consistently. We have the pieces in the puzzle to make a run at it again," Veerbeek said. "It's going to take everyone. Every girl in every role to play their best. If we put together three complete matches, I feel we have the capability to do it.
"It's going to be a tough field and it should be. It's the best eight teams left standing. We have to rise up to the moment. No team is going to give it to you and everyone has to play at the top of their game to be a champion."
Western Christian does lack players who have started at state. Senior Sienna Moss is one of the starters back and she has 197 kills and 59 blocks and junior Emma Westphal was a key fixture last season. She has 140 kills and 68 blocks. Madison Vis played a lot as a defensive specialist and the senior libero has 375 digs and 44 aces.
The rest of the team is fairly new to the starting roles, but it's something the players, returning or new, are used to being a part of the Western Christian volleyball team.
This is the 38th total appearance at state for the program and the Wolfpack have a streak of 19 straight trips to the state semifinals.
"What these girls have known their whole life is Western Christian going to state and there's a lot of pride and some pressure with that," Veerbeek said. "A lot of them experienced it last year and there are some new ones getting their chance. It's awesome for them to reach their goal. The key, which is an advantage for us, it's not their first time to state.
"They've watched teams do this and dreamed of this moment. Of course, there's still nerves, they are still kids. It's okay to feel those butterflies. At this time of the year, our girls tend to rise to this moment. It's fun to represent our group."
Sophomore Stella Winterfeld is one of the newcomers and after only having one kill last season, she has 305 kills on a .276 hitting percentage. She also has 272 digs.
Sophomore Abby Verburg is seeing the court for the first time and has 253 kills. Junior Jaylin VanDyken, Veerbeek's niece, has 786 assists in her first season taking over for Olivia Granstra to go along with 166 digs.
Junior Lydia Van Kley, another one of Veerbeek's nieces, has 41 aces and 222 digs and senior Hannah Kollis has 245 digs.
Western Christian may have nine losses, but two of them are to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which beat the Wolfpack twice.
The Wolfpack had a dominant trip through the 2A region and Veerbeek likes how her team is playing going into the state tournament.
"I feel like we're playing well as a unit. I've talked about how one girl isn't going to win this," Veerbeek said. "Volleyball is a team game and we need every skill and player to do their role at a high level to continue. All through the regionals, we swept 3-0 and played clean volleyball. The girls have been pretty intentional about what we are doing."
