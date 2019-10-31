HULL, Iowa - Tori Wynja had 16 kills to lead top-ranked Hull Western Christian to a 25-14, 25-7, 25-11 Class 2A regional semifinal volleyball win over Lawton-Bronson in a match played Thursday.
Ally Postma also had 14 digs and eight kills while setter Olivia Granstra had 33 assists and 18 digs. Madison Vis also had 14 digs for the Wolfpack, now 37-5. Western Christian, the defending 2A champion, will take on Boyden-Hull in a regional final Tuesday in Rock Valley.
Lawton-Bronson ends its season with a 20-16 record.