HULL, Iowa - No. 9 (Class 2A) Western Christian held Bishop Heelan to 72 yards total offense and had just enough scoring of its own to claim a 10-0 non-district football win Friday evening.
The Wolfpack led most of the evening by a 3-0 margin thanks to a 29-yard field goal by Kobi Baccam with 10:25 left in the second quarter. The go-ahead kick was set up after the Crusaders fumbled the ball away and Western Christian's Eli Van Ginkel recovered the ball at the Heelan 17 yard line.
The Wolfpack got an insurance touchdown late and again it was set up by a turnover after Jacob VerBurg intercepted a pass at the Heelan 16. Tyson Boer found Ethan Spronk for a 25-yard TD pass with 1:55 left in the game to ice the win.
Heelan (0-3) ran the ball 36 times in the affair and gained just 33 yards while quarterback Luke Longval completed 5 of 14 passes for 39 yards. Jake Kuntz was the leading rusher for Heelan with 54 yards on 15 carries.
The Crusaders wrap up non-district play taking on West at Memorial Field next Friday while Western Christian travels to face Central Lyon/George-Little Rock the same night.