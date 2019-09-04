SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Tage Hulstein is 2-for-2 so far this season.
The Western Christian High School sophomore Tuesday won the Spirit Lake Invitational with a time of 16 minutes flat. Hulstein edged Cherokee senior Bryce Kremer, who ended at 16:05.
Hulstein shaved off 44 seconds off his season-opening time Aug. 29 at Spencer.
Kremer, meanwhile, cut of 42 seconds off his time at the same meet.
MOC-Floyd Valley sophomore Sam May earned the bronze at the meet by running 16:14.
The Dutchmen ended up winning the team race with 61 points and Spencer earned second place with 64.
Taylor Myers of Estherville-Lincoln Central (16:35) and Spencer's Ethan Schmidt (16:55) rounded out the top five individually.
In the girls' race, Spencer's Elisa Fisher was the medalist with a time of 19:04. MOC-FV sophomore Emily Haverdink finished in second place, 34 seconds behind the Tigers senior.
Fisher's teammates — Grace Hamilton and Jenna Morey — finished third and fourth. Hamilton's time was 19:46, Morey finished in 19:55.
Cherokee sophomore London Rogge was fifth with a time of 20:07.
LOGAN-MAGNOLIA MEET: Denison-Schleswig's Leo Flores finished in sixth with a time of 17:01. Logan Dahm earned 13th place, and he finished in 17:31.
Claire Miller led the Monarchs girls with a 13th-place finish (21:16).
WCKP finished second in the girls team standings (51) behind Logan-Magnolia's 37, and in the boys team standings, the Monarchs were second with 85. Tri-Center won with 50.