Western Christian sweeps Osage, advances to Class 2A championship match

“We told the girls both teams are going to have offensive punches and are going to have runs. They have big swingers, we have big swingers,” Veerbeek said. “The difference in the match, what we told the girls would win it is defense. In game two and in game three, we ended it with a block. It wasn’t a big kill, it was defense.”

“Defense starts with the block and I said we need relentless defense and we need to keep the ball off the floor. Give us a chance to keep punching at them but our defense will win it and I thought our girls responded to that.”

Western Christian middle hitter Sienna Moss led the charge at the net. She had five solo blocks in the match, the most ever in a 2A state tournament match.

“That’s her number one quality,” Veerbeek said. “We put her in the middle last year, not so much because she was a dynamic hitter but because she’s an incredible blocker. It’s something she prides herself in and she needs to go in there and get touches and blocks and she did awesome.”

Moss said that’s the best the team has blocked all season.

