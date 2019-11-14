Western Christian sweeps Osage, advances to Class 2A championship match

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Before the Class 2A state tournament began, Western Christian coach Tammi Veerbeek knew Osage was going to be a challenging team to contend with if the Wolfpack faced the Green Devils in the second round.
The thing that Veerbeek saw out of the Green Devils was their ability to put down an attack. Osage has two players with more than 300 kills and four of its top five attackers are hitting above .300.
So Veerbeek stressed defense to her team because with two talented offenses, the team that played better defense — especially at the net with a good block — was going to pull the semifinal match out.
Western Christian (40-5) held off Osage (36-6) for a 25-20, 25-23, 25-21 sweep on Thursday at the U.S. Cellular Center to advance to Friday’s championship match at 4:45 against Beckman Catholic.
“Everyone loves to watch offense, but I tell them our defense will get us there,” Veerbeek said.
Osage was able to hang with Western Christian, which was looking for its 10th straight title match appearance, but the Wolfpack followed Veerbeek’s advice.
Western Christian’s block gave Osage fits. The Wolfpack finished with 12 blocks - nine solo - and held the Green Devils to .164 hitting, well below their .374 average.
“We told the girls both teams are going to have offensive punches and are going to have runs. They have big swingers, we have big swingers,” Veerbeek said. “The difference in the match, what we told the girls would win it is defense. In game two and in game three, we ended it with a block. It wasn’t a big kill, it was defense.”
“Defense starts with the block and I said we need relentless defense and we need to keep the ball off the floor. Give us a chance to keep punching at them but our defense will win it and I thought our girls responded to that.”
Western Christian middle hitter Sienna Moss led the charge at the net. She had five solo blocks in the match, the most ever in a 2A state tournament match.
“That’s her number one quality,” Veerbeek said. “We put her in the middle last year, not so much because she was a dynamic hitter but because she’s an incredible blocker. It’s something she prides herself in and she needs to go in there and get touches and blocks and she did awesome.”
Moss said that’s the best the team has blocked all season.
“Coach said that defense is key for us. Blocking is a big part of the game,” Moss said. “Blocking is huge and it creates a lot of momentum. That’s what we would could do for our team and we are ready for the championship.”
Van’t Hul finished with a solo block and two block assists as did Ally Postma. Olivia Granstra had two solo blocks. Madison Vis and Emma Westphal each had a block assist.
Western Christian also had 55 digs as a team. Makenna Kooima led the way with 18, Tori Wynja had 17 and Vis had 13.
Osage was able to hold Western Christian below its season average of .287 hitting but not by much. The Wolfpack still hit .244 in the match and had six different players register a kill.
Wynja led the Wolfpack with 14 kills and the senior right-side hitter hit .448. Macay Van’t Hul finished with 10 kills and hit .391. Postma had five kills, Moss finished with four and Emma Westphal finished with two kills. Even Granstra recorded three kills to go along with 28 assists.
“We talked about each kid rising up and doing what they can to help this team,” Veerbeek said. “They are a very unselfish group, it’s not about one person or getting an accolade, they just want to win. I felt like throughout the match, whether it was Madison getting a dig or Emma getting a good swing, just everyone made plays. Abby Postma, our serving specialist, we made good runs with her back there.”
Osage, which appeared in the 3A semifinals last season had four returners back from that team, had a 15-14 lead in the first set when the Wolfpack went on a 6-0 run to take a 20-15 lead. Osage battled back and was down by one (20-19) but Western Christian closed out the first set with a 25-20 win.
The Wolfpack used a 6-0 run to go up 12-7 in the second set and held off Osage’s multiple attempts at a comeback to pull out a 25-23 victory.
A 4-0 run in the third set helped Western Christian build a 16-11 lead in the third set but Osage stuck around before the Wolfpack put away the Green Devils with a 25-21 victory.
Now the Wolfpack make their 10th straight finals appearance, a record in IGHSAU history. Western Christian won the title last season and is looking for a 17th state title in the program’s history.
If the Wolfpack win on Friday, it would be the 12th state title during Verbeek’s 21 seasons as the head coach, putting her ahead of Dubuque Wahlert’s Tom Keating for the most career state titles.
Beckman Catholic is the No. 2 seed and is 42-8 on the season.
“We’ve been taking it game-by-game down here and we will learn about their hitters and their tendencies,” Veerbeek said. “It’s about what we do, how we respond, how we play. We are going to keep doing the things that brought us here this far, what we found success with.
“Just as a coach, you feel so happy for your girls that they get to play on biggest stage in high school sports. I felt like they had the potential to do it and they did it and you are just proud as heck as a coach.”