BELLEVUE, Neb. -- The Western Christian volleyball team went 2-1 during the first day of the Bellevue West Invitational on Friday to advance to the championship bracket. The Wolfpack lost both matches on Saturday and are 5-3 on the season.
On Friday, Western Christian beat Lincoln Southeast 25-20, 25-20 and then swept Bellevue East 25-14, 25-20.
In the final match of the day on Friday, Western Christian lost to Omaha Skutt 25-20, 25-15.
With the 2-1 record, Western Christian advanced to the championship bracket and took the first set against Millard North, 25-21, but lost the next two sets 25-23, 25-22. Duchesne then swept Western Christian 25-17, 25-22.
In total, Olivia Granstra finished with 103 assists and 53 digs and Tori WYnja had 25 kills and 36 digs. Macay Van't Hul had 33 kills and Ally Postma had 28 kills and 29 digs. Makenna Kooima had 63 digs and Sienna Moss had 20 kills.